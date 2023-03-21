Earlier this month, we asked residents how often they shop at Palisades Village. More than half of respondents (54 percent) said they “never” shop at Palisades Village, while 20 percent said “a few times a year”, 5 percent said “monthly”, 12 percent said a few times a month and 6 percent said “multiple times a week.” This week we are asking those who don’t often shop at Palisades Village what keeps them from frequenting the shops on a regular basis. Fill out the short survey below and check back next week for results!Create your own user feedback survey
What Keeps You From Shopping Regularly at Palisades Village?
PPCC Shares Updates on Brush Clearance, Coastal Trail and Rogue Developers
March 20, 2023 Staff Writer
Pacific Palisades community council March 9 meeting recap During its March 9 meeting, the Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) shared...
LAUSD Workers Prepare to Strike Tuesday for Better Working Conditions and Wages
March 20, 2023 Sam Catanzaro
Union representing workers, including custodians, cafeteria workers, teacher assistants and other support staff have voted to walk off the job...
Robert De Niro’s Iconic Malibu Beach Home Hits the Market for $21M
March 20, 2023 Staff Writer
Oceanfront masterpiece boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a newly installed solar system with Tesla chargers By Dolores Quintana World...
L.A.’s Megamansions See Mega Price Cuts Amid Slowdown and Proposed Restrictions
March 19, 2023 Staff Writer
Properties see price cuts ahead of Measure ULA taking effect By Dolores Quintana Bel Air is home to this modern...
Luxurious Pacific Palisades Estate With Cold War-Era Bomb Shelter Sells for $24.5 Million
March 18, 2023 Staff Writer
Property sells for second time in recent years A bomb shelter built in the 1950s on a Pacific Palisades estate...
Los Angeles Water and Power Employees Plans to Invest up to $500M in Real Estate This Year
March 18, 2023 Staff Writer
Pension fund in 2022 committed $850 million to new real estate investments Los Angeles Water and Power Employees is reportedly...
Are You Staying in the Palisades Over the Summer?
Spring is officially here, which means summer is just around the corner. Pacific Palisades residents, what are your travel plans...
Court Upholds City of Los Angeles Decision on Proposed Eldercare Facility in Pacific Palisades
Residents association appeal rejected as court defers to City’s judgment on compatibility with neighborhood A judge in California’s Second District...
LA City Council Calls for Report on Mental Health and Domestic Violence Calls
The proposed report will consider the current capacity and response times for the Mental Evaluation Unit and Domestic Abuse Response...
Negotiations for Malibu School District Progressing, Officials Say
March 17, 2023 Sam Catanzaro
City of Malibu and Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Complete draft of key deliverables By Sam Catanzaro Negotiations between Santa...
Two Legendary Burger and Pizza Restaurants Opening Shared Malibu Storefront
March 16, 2023 Staff Writer
Irv’s Burgers & Prince Street Pizza to Co-Share Malibu Country Mart space By Dolores Quintana Irv’s Burgers is a staple...
LA City Council Committee Passes Motion to Consider Lower Sidewalk and Park Vending Fees
March 16, 2023 Staff Writer
The Los Angeles City Council’s Neighborhoods and Community Enrichment Committee approved a motion Wednesday calling for a study of the...
NPS Launches Public Comment Period on Plan to Make Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area More Accessible for Visitors with Disabilities
March 15, 2023 Staff Writer
Comment period open until end of the month The National Park Service (NPS) has launched a 30-day public comment period...
Malibu Library Speaker Series Continues With Dr. Ian Jukes Discussing How We Can Transform Education to Keep up With the Digital Era
March 14, 2023 Staff Writer
Event set for Tuesday, March 21, 7:00 PM at the Malibu Library. The 2023 Malibu Library Speaker Series continues with...
Parents Raise $75K at Paul Revere Charter Middle School’s Annual Auction & Gala
March 14, 2023 Staff Writer
More than 120 attendees come out for March 4 event Parents showed their support for the Paul Revere Charter Middle...
