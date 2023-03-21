What Keeps You From Shopping Regularly at Palisades Village?

Earlier this month, we asked residents how often they shop at Palisades Village. More than half of respondents (54 percent) said they “never” shop at Palisades Village, while 20 percent said “a few times a year”, 5 percent said “monthly”, 12 percent said a few times a month and 6 percent said “multiple times a week.” This week we are asking those who don’t often shop at Palisades Village what keeps them from frequenting the shops on a regular basis. Fill out the short survey below and check back next week for results!