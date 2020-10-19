Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Where To Vote In Your Neighborhood
* LA City Council Unanimously Approves Plan For LAPD Unarmed Response Team
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute
Where To Vote In Your Neighborhood: Palisades Today – October, 19, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Two Problematic Pacific Palisades Intersections on PPCC Agenda
October 20, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Pacific Palisades Community Council meeting to feature presentations on Chautauqua/PCH and Chautauqua/Sunset By Sam Catanzaro The Pacific Palisades Community Council...
Intravenous Vitamin Therapy: A Natural, Effective Solution for the Flu
October 19, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
By Dr. Mahboubeh Hashemi, ND and Dr. Matthew Cavaiola, ND As fall and winter are fast approaching, many people, and...
Edify TV: More Bike Lanes for Westside
October 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A Westside city is adding more miles of protected bike lanes. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Edify TV: Deal to House Homeless People Near Freeways
October 18, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
After months of negotiations, the City and County of LA reached a $300 million deal to house thousands of homeless...
Virtual Staging Changing The Way We Sell Property?
October 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Chuck Lorre buys his neighbors home, Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk selling his Santa...
Trump Sign Taken From House’s Front Lawn, Catalytic Converter Theft
October 16, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes includes a resident that had a Trump...
Los Angeles Parking Enforcement Resumes
October 16, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
LADOT Resumes Parking Enforcement The Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) Parking Enforcement and Traffic Control (PETC) has resumed parking...
Pali High ‘Halloween Freak Fest’ Film Competition Deadline Extended: Palisades Today – October, 15, 2020
October 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Pali High ‘Halloween Freak Fest’ Film Competition Deadline Extended * LA County...
Edify TV: Penmar Golf Homeless Encampment Update
October 15, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The City of Los Angeles has taken new action in an effort to deal with a homeless encampment along Penmar...
Michelin Guide Pauses Announcement of 2020 California Stars
October 15, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Restaurant guide says COVID-19 and wildfires forced decision By Kerry Slater The Michelin Guide has paused the announcement of Stars,...
Pie Season Is Here!
October 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Learn how to make your holiday favorites with gluten free and vegan options in this interview with Sinners & Saints...
Two Free Flu Shot Clinics in Pacific Palisades This Weekend
PPRA and Woman’s Club putting on clinics this weekend By Chad Winthrop Have not gotten your flu shot yet? Well,...
Pacific Palisades Under Heat Advisory Warning
Heat advisory in effect until 5 p.m. Friday By Sam Catanzaro The National Weather Service (NWS) has declared a heat...
UCLA Develops Faster, Cheaper Coronavirus Testing
SwabSeq testing platform to be rolled out after FDA approval Scientists at UCLA Health will soon be using a new...
Maggie Gilbert Aquatic Center Reopening For Lap Swimming: Palisades Today – October, 12, 2020
October 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Maggie Gilbert Aquatic Center Reopening For Lap Swimming * Santa Monica...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Two Problematic Pacific Palisades Intersections on PPCC Agenda
Pacific Palisades Community Council meeting to feature presentations on Chautauqua/PCH and Chautauqua/Sunset By Sam Catanzaro The Pacific Palisades Community Council...Read more
POPULAR
Trump Sign Taken From House’s Front Lawn, Catalytic Converter Theft
Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes includes a resident that had a Trump...Read more