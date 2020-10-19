Where To Vote In Your Neighborhood: Palisades Today – October, 19, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Where To Vote In Your Neighborhood
* LA City Council Unanimously Approves Plan For LAPD Unarmed Response Team
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute

in News, Video
Related Posts
The Chautauqua/PCH/Entrada intersection. Photo: Morgan Genser.
News, Politics

Two Problematic Pacific Palisades Intersections on PPCC Agenda

October 20, 2020

Read more
October 20, 2020

Pacific Palisades Community Council meeting to feature presentations on Chautauqua/PCH and Chautauqua/Sunset By Sam Catanzaro The Pacific Palisades Community Council...
News, Westside Wellness

Intravenous Vitamin Therapy: A Natural, Effective Solution for the Flu

October 19, 2020

Read more
October 19, 2020

By Dr. Mahboubeh Hashemi, ND and Dr. Matthew Cavaiola, ND  As fall and winter are fast approaching, many people, and...
News, Video

Edify TV: More Bike Lanes for Westside

October 19, 2020

Read more
October 19, 2020

A Westside city is adding more miles of protected bike lanes. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Deal to House Homeless People Near Freeways

October 18, 2020

Read more
October 18, 2020

After months of negotiations, the City and County of LA reached a $300 million deal to house thousands of homeless...
News, Real Estate, Video

Virtual Staging Changing The Way We Sell Property?

October 16, 2020

Read more
October 16, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Chuck Lorre buys his neighbors home, Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk selling his Santa...
Crime, News

Trump Sign Taken From House’s Front Lawn, Catalytic Converter Theft

October 16, 2020

Read more
October 16, 2020

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes includes a resident that had a Trump...
News

Los Angeles Parking Enforcement Resumes

October 16, 2020

Read more
October 16, 2020

LADOT Resumes Parking Enforcement The Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) Parking Enforcement and Traffic Control (PETC) has resumed parking...
News, Video

Pali High ‘Halloween Freak Fest’ Film Competition Deadline Extended: Palisades Today – October, 15, 2020

October 16, 2020

Read more
October 16, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Pali High ‘Halloween Freak Fest’ Film Competition Deadline Extended * LA County...
News, Video

Edify TV: Penmar Golf Homeless Encampment Update

October 15, 2020

Read more
October 15, 2020

The City of Los Angeles has taken new action in an effort to deal with a homeless encampment along Penmar...
Dining, News, Uncategorized

Michelin Guide Pauses Announcement of 2020 California Stars

October 15, 2020

Read more
October 15, 2020

Restaurant guide says COVID-19 and wildfires forced decision By Kerry Slater The Michelin Guide has paused the announcement of Stars,...
Dining, Video

Pie Season Is Here!

October 14, 2020

Read more
October 14, 2020

Learn how to make your holiday favorites with gluten free and vegan options in this interview with Sinners & Saints...

The Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club clubhouse. Photo: Facebook.
News, Westside Wellness

Two Free Flu Shot Clinics in Pacific Palisades This Weekend

October 13, 2020

Read more
October 13, 2020

PPRA and Woman’s Club putting on clinics this weekend By Chad Winthrop Have not gotten your flu shot yet? Well,...
News, Uncategorized, Westside Wellness

Pacific Palisades Under Heat Advisory Warning

October 13, 2020

Read more
October 13, 2020

Heat advisory in effect until 5 p.m. Friday By Sam Catanzaro The National Weather Service (NWS) has declared a heat...
News, Westside Wellness

UCLA Develops Faster, Cheaper Coronavirus Testing

October 13, 2020

Read more
October 13, 2020

SwabSeq testing platform to be rolled out after FDA approval Scientists at UCLA Health will soon be using a new...
News, Video

Maggie Gilbert Aquatic Center Reopening For Lap Swimming: Palisades Today – October, 12, 2020

October 12, 2020

Read more
October 12, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Maggie Gilbert Aquatic Center Reopening For Lap Swimming * Santa Monica...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR