Woman Injured After Falling on Palisades Hiking Trail

A woman was rescued after falling near a popular Palisades hiking trail.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on Sunday around 3 p.m. in Topanga State Park, in a remote section of Los Liones Trail.

LAFD crews arrived to find an adult female hiker who had sustained facial trauma in a remote section of the trail.

A hovering LAFD rescue helicopter lowered a flight paramedic to medically assess and stabilize her in preparation for being hoisted with the rescuer aboard the hovering LAFD aircraft for in-flight care during direct air transportation to an area hospital.