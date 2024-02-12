$21.5M Santa Monica Home Includes 5K Sq Ft Entertainment Pavilion

Photo: MLS.com

The pavilion encompasses a professional theater, game room, office, gym, and spa.

Situated on one of Santa Monica’s premier streets, this compound offers every amenity amid park-like grounds. 

The property showcases a main house exceeding 10,000 square feet, seamlessly connected to a separate entertainment pavilion (approximately 5,000 square feet) designed by Marmol Radziner. The pavilion encompasses a professional theater, game room, office, gym, and spa.

The main house features a living room, a formal dining room, and a gourmet kitchen that opens to a family/great room. A central courtyard with a fireplace enhances the residence’s allure. The primary suite boasts opulent baths and closets, while additional family bedrooms are en-suite. The estate’s grounds include expansive lawns, a captivating swimming pool, and a putting green, completing this remarkable property.

For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/512-Georgina-Ave_Santa-Monica_CA_90402_M15482-40227?from=srp-list-card.

