$4M Palisades Home Close to Pacific Ocean, Getty Villa

Wood Floors, Arched Windows and a Skylight Contribute to the Allure

This $3.99 million property at 181 South Surfview Dr features a living and media room complete with a bar area, stone fireplace, and seamless access to the yard. An exquisite Chefs Kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances. Most rooms, the yard, and the decks offer ocean views.

Wood floors, arched windows with shutters, soaring ceilings, and a large skylight contribute to the home’s allure. An elevator ensures easy access from the entry level to the third floor. Located just one block away from the beach, the property offers proximity to Santa Monica, Malibu, and The Getty Villa.

For more information, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/181-south-surfview-drive-pacific-palisades-ca-90272/1271841401167169529/.