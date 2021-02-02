$9.5M Landscaping Plan Approved for George Wolfberg Park At Potrero Canyon: Palisades Today – February, 1, 2021

* $9.5M Landscaping Plan Approved for George Wolfberg Park At Potrero Canyon
* Valentines Day Virtual Event Hosted by Draycott Restaurant
Marcie Polier-Swartz with her brother, Brad Zalben. Marcie has been attending medical appointments with her brother on an ongoing basis since 2000.
News, Westside Wellness

Village for Vets: Making Headway on Homelessness

February 3, 2021

February 3, 2021

By Jeff Hall Many of us have watched the city’s response to the homelessness crisis over the years with a...

Photos: Ming Lo.
Lifestyle, News

We-Drive Ins Opening New Location In Santa Monica

February 2, 2021

February 2, 2021

WE Drive-Ins has announced the opening of an exclusive premiere drive-in experience featuring all new release films, with their newest...
Video

Banning Fast-Food Chains to Preserve Character?

February 2, 2021

February 2, 2021

Lawmakers have permanently banned fast food chains from a popular Westside shopping and tourist destination, brought to you by 911...
News, Obituary

Jeanette Barbara Hasselquist: 1935-2021

February 1, 2021

February 1, 2021

Jeanette Barbara Hasselquist, 85, passed away peacefully 1/14/2021. She was born February 1935 in Michigan and spent her childhood in...
News, Politics, Real Estate

Pacific Palisades Community Council Oppose Two Housing Density Bills

February 1, 2021

February 1, 2021

The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) has adopted two motions opposing state housing density bills that the council says would...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Santa Monica Sears Repurposed

February 1, 2021

February 1, 2021

The mid-century Streamline Moderne-designed Sears building in downtown Santa Monica is getting repurposed. Learn more in this video made possible...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Team Selected to Redevelop West LA Civic Center

January 29, 2021

January 29, 2021

A team has been selected to redevelop the worn-down West Los Angeles Civic Center. Learn more in this video made...

Snow at El Porto beach Friday. Photo: Los Angeles County Lifeguards Facebook (Via @richardpodjr/Instagram).
News

Storm Brings Snow to Local Beaches

January 29, 2021

January 29, 2021

Snow and hail come to Santa Monica Bay By Sam Catanzaro A storm that brought snow to some local beaches...
News, Politics

Lieu, Bloom, Allen, Bonin and More to Attend Pacific Palisades Democratic Club’s Annual Meeting

January 29, 2021

January 29, 2021

Meeting to take place via zoom this Sunday Every year the Pacific Palisades Democratic Club holds a meeting, open to...
Crime, News

Palisades Burglar Arrested Thanks to Surveillance Footage

January 29, 2021

January 29, 2021

Pacific Palisades Crime Update Submitted by Los Angeles Police Department Senior Lead Officer James Allen 39318@lapd.online Burglary January 17, 4...
Video

Edify TV: Fire-Prone Park Getting Important Upgrade

January 29, 2021

January 29, 2021

A fire-prone park near a Westside neighborhood is getting an important upgrade intended to prevent future blazes. Brought to you...
Dining, News, Video

Renowned French Patisserie Pops-Up in Pacific Palisades

January 29, 2021

January 29, 2021

Westside Food Beat January 28, 2021 By Kerry Slater Popular Marina del Rey Deli Temporarily Closes Despite outdoor dining expected...
News, Video

Hiker Rescued by Los Angeles Fire Department in Temescal Canyon: Palisades Today – January, 28, 2021

January 29, 2021

January 29, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Hiker Rescued by Los Angeles Fire Department in Temescal Canyon *...
Dining, Video

Westside Food Scene: Take a Bite Out of Benny’s Tacos

January 28, 2021

January 28, 2021

Today on the Westside Food Scene we visit Benny’s Tacos & Rotisserie Chicken. With locations in Santa Monica, Culver City...
Dining, News, Video

Westside Bagel & Lox Standouts

January 28, 2021

January 28, 2021

National Bagel and Lox Day is approaching so here are some Westside places serving the timeless combo properly in this...

