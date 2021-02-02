Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* $9.5M Landscaping Plan Approved for George Wolfberg Park At Potrero Canyon
* Valentines Day Virtual Event Hosted by Draycott Restaurant
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College
$9.5M Landscaping Plan Approved for George Wolfberg Park At Potrero Canyon: Palisades Today – February, 1, 2021
Village for Vets: Making Headway on Homelessness
February 3, 2021 Staff Writer
By Jeff Hall Many of us have watched the city’s response to the homelessness crisis over the years with a...
We-Drive Ins Opening New Location In Santa Monica
February 2, 2021 Staff Writer
WE Drive-Ins has announced the opening of an exclusive premiere drive-in experience featuring all new release films, with their newest...
Banning Fast-Food Chains to Preserve Character?
February 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Lawmakers have permanently banned fast food chains from a popular Westside shopping and tourist destination, brought to you by 911...
Jeanette Barbara Hasselquist: 1935-2021
February 1, 2021 Palisades News
Jeanette Barbara Hasselquist, 85, passed away peacefully 1/14/2021. She was born February 1935 in Michigan and spent her childhood in...
Pacific Palisades Community Council Oppose Two Housing Density Bills
February 1, 2021 Palisades News
The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) has adopted two motions opposing state housing density bills that the council says would...
Edify TV: Santa Monica Sears Repurposed
The mid-century Streamline Moderne-designed Sears building in downtown Santa Monica is getting repurposed. Learn more in this video made possible...
Edify TV: Team Selected to Redevelop West LA Civic Center
A team has been selected to redevelop the worn-down West Los Angeles Civic Center. Learn more in this video made...
Storm Brings Snow to Local Beaches
January 29, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Snow and hail come to Santa Monica Bay By Sam Catanzaro A storm that brought snow to some local beaches...
Lieu, Bloom, Allen, Bonin and More to Attend Pacific Palisades Democratic Club’s Annual Meeting
January 29, 2021 Palisades News
Meeting to take place via zoom this Sunday Every year the Pacific Palisades Democratic Club holds a meeting, open to...
Palisades Burglar Arrested Thanks to Surveillance Footage
January 29, 2021 Palisades News
Pacific Palisades Crime Update Submitted by Los Angeles Police Department Senior Lead Officer James Allen 39318@lapd.online Burglary January 17, 4...
Edify TV: Fire-Prone Park Getting Important Upgrade
January 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A fire-prone park near a Westside neighborhood is getting an important upgrade intended to prevent future blazes. Brought to you...
Renowned French Patisserie Pops-Up in Pacific Palisades
January 29, 2021 Staff Writer
Westside Food Beat January 28, 2021 By Kerry Slater Popular Marina del Rey Deli Temporarily Closes Despite outdoor dining expected...
Hiker Rescued by Los Angeles Fire Department in Temescal Canyon: Palisades Today – January, 28, 2021
January 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Hiker Rescued by Los Angeles Fire Department in Temescal Canyon *...
Westside Food Scene: Take a Bite Out of Benny’s Tacos
Today on the Westside Food Scene we visit Benny’s Tacos & Rotisserie Chicken. With locations in Santa Monica, Culver City...
