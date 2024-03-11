96th Academy Awards: Surprises, Triumphs, and Memorable Moments, Full List of Winners

Unexpected Losses to Unforgettable Performances at the 96th Academy Awards Ceremony

By Dolores Quintana

Hollywood’s biggest night is over, and the results of the 96th Academy Awards are in. There were upsets and disappointments. Martin Scorsese’s masterpiece “Killers of the Flower Moon” was shut out, with “Oppenheimer” and “Poor Things” taking home most of the honors.

Jonathan Glazer’s intense and innovative Holocaust drama “The Zone of Interest” was also honored, as was the 37 entry in the Godzilla franchise, “Godzilla Minus One,” a film greeted with accolades from all over the world as a great, emotional monster horror film.

Highlights of the evening included the best score segment, in which Osage singers, drummers, and dancers performed a song from the late Robbie Robertson’s score, “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People).”

John Cena presented Best Costume Design without clothing, making a point about why costume design is a vital part of filmmaking, and 20 Days in Mariupol filmmaker Mstyslav Chernov noted that the award was the first Ukrainian Oscar and expressed his wish that he never had to make the film in the first place.

Ryan Gosling’s performance of the best original nominated song, “I’m Just Ken,” was a big production number that even included Slash of Guns ‘N Roses.

The ceremony managed to come in at under three and a half hours.

The Winners of the 96th Academy Awards Ceremony

Actress in a Supporting Role – Da’Vine Joy Randolph for “The Holdovers”

Animated Short – “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko”

Animated Feature Film – “The Boy and the Heron”

Writing (Original Screenplay) – “Anatomy of a Fall” by Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

Writing (Adapted Screenplay) – “American Fiction,” written by Cord Jefferson

Makeup & Hairstyling – Best Makeup & Hairstyling goes to “Poor Things”: Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

Production Design – “Poor Things”: Shona Heath, James Price, Szusza Mihalek

Costume Design – “Poor Things”: Holly Waddington

International Feature Film – “The Zone of Interest”

Actor in a Supporting Role – Robert Downey Jr.

Visual Effects – “Godzilla Minus One” Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi, and Tatsuji Nojima

Film Editing – “Oppenheimer”: Jennifer Lame

Documentary Short – “The Last Repair Shop,” directed by Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

Documentary Feature – “20 Days in Mariupol” Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath

Cinematography – “Oppenheimer” Hoyte van Hoytema

Live-Action Short – “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”: Wes Anderson, Steven Rales

Sound – “The Zone of Interest”: Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn

Music (Original Score) – Oppenheimer, written by Ludwig Goransson

Music (Original Song) “Barbie” – “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Actor in a Leading Role: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Directing: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Actress in a Leading Role – Emma Stone, “Poor Things.”

Best Picture – “Oppenheimer”