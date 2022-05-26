99 Percent of Palisades Properties at Risk for Wildfire Damage

The Palisades Fire burns on the weekend of May 15-16, 2021. LAFD Photo | Harry Garvin.

First Street Foundation’s Risk Factor report sheds light on risk Palisades residents face

By Dolores Quintana

in 2021, 3,629 structures were destroyed by 8,835 wildfires in California. As reported by Patch.com, the state is anticipating another serious fire season as the summer is expected to be a dry one and is readying itself to fight fires and defend houses, business and natural resources from those potential fires. 

About 80 million properties in the United States are at risk for damages during wildfires per a new report and model from First Street Foundation, a non-profit organization. Roughly 16% of the United States population lives in areas that are subject to wildfires, according to a Washington Post analysis of the First Street Foundation report’s data. 

The state of California is one of the states with the greatest risk of wildfires. The Pacific Palisades was rated as an area with 9,234 properties that were at risk for wildfire damage in the next 30 years. This total represents 99% of the properties that exist in the Palisades area according to the data from the First Street Foundation’s Risk Factor report.  

The extreme droughts and the attendant rising temperatures related to climate change causes wildfire seasons to become more destructive and dangerous as well as lasting longer. In 2022, there have already been 1,734 wildfires that have done damage to 7,464 acres of land, according to Cal Fire. 

Most of the precipitation in California falls during the early parts of the year, but the dry spell in January hasn’t given much life giving rain to the state. This means that the state already has moderate to extreme drought conditions happening even before the summer months. These conditions could combine with above normal temperatures throughout the spring which would contribute to much lower moisture levels than what is normally expected, which would leave the area vulnerable to wildfires, according to Cal Fire. 

The fire season has already begun in 2022 with a wildfire in Orange County that destroyed 20 homes and hundreds of acres of land in the last week. It is the opinion of the experts that fire season will never really end and is now a year round phenomenon. 

Bill Deverell, director of the Huntington-USC Institute on California and the West and head of The West on Fire research project said, as quoted by USC News, “Summer in California no longer means the beginning of fire season. Rather, it means we are about to enter the roughest six or so months of a fire season that never ends.”
Deverell added, as quoted by USC News, “Drought and the increasing effects of climate change come together in creating the likelihood — even the certainty — of bigger, hotter and more catastrophic fires year to year.”
The lack of precipitation in the last few months will likely lead to a highly dangerous fire season as predicted by AccuWeather meteorologists. 
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Samuhel said, as quoted by Patch.com, “Unfortunately, in a nutshell, it looks like it’s going to be another busy season. We’re seeing a lot of drought. Almost half of the country is experiencing drought and the bulk of that is to the West. Samuhuel added that AccuWeather forecasters “are expecting an above-average fire season.” as quoted by Patch.com.
Samuhel’s estimate is that the 2022 season will burn 9.5 million acres of land across the western U.S.  This would represent 130% of the five-year average and 140% of the 10-year average.

in Fire, News
Related Posts
Local Business Spotlight, News

Must-Watch ‘Disruptive’ Appliance Experience Store Opens in West Los Angeles, Hosts Grand Opening in June

May 27, 2022

Read more
May 27, 2022

Howard’s West Los Angeles Experience Center opening at 900 La Brea Boulevard  By Susan Payne West Los Angeles is home...
News

Man Arrested After Trove of Molotov Cocktails Found in Santa Monica Mountains

May 26, 2022

Read more
May 26, 2022

Maksim Klimenko in custody following May 21 discovery of eight Molotov cocktails By Sam Catanzaro  A man has been arrested...
News

Message From Palisades High School Principal Pam Magee

May 26, 2022

Read more
May 26, 2022

05/25/22 Dear PCHS Community, PCHS shares the collective grief of all who suffered loss from yesterday’s devastating events at Robb...

Firefighting efforts during the 2019 Getty Fire in Brentwood. Photo: LAFD/Rick McClure
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Fire Suppression in the Hills Above Brentwood

May 25, 2022

Read more
May 25, 2022

Let’s try a little thought experiment. Anyone who lives in the canyons north of Sunset is rightly concerned about the...

Ranger Mary on a virtual "field trip" with 4th graders from Oxnard. Photo: NPS
News, Upbeat Beat

Santa Monica Mountains Nat’l Recreation Area Receives Grant That Will Virtually Bring 4th Graders to the Park

May 24, 2022

Read more
May 24, 2022

Rangers engage students on topics related to local public lands Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area recently received an Open...

The smoke plume from the fast-moving Woolsey Fire encroaching on Malibu on November 9, 2018, as residents evacuate along the Pacific Coast Highway. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

City of Malibu Adds Two New Fire Safety Liaisons to Enhance Wildfire Preparedness and Response

May 23, 2022

Read more
May 23, 2022

The City of Malibu has hired two additional Fire Safety Liaisons as part of the City’s efforts to enhance Malibu’s...
News, Video

Palisades Library Reopens After Nearly Two Years Of Closure: Palisades Today – May 23rd, 2022

May 23, 2022

Read more
May 23, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Palisades Library Reopens After Nearly Two Years Of Closure * Private Developer Fined...
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Metro Sees 15.9 Percent Increase in Median Rent

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

Median rent of $2,258, according to recent report By Dolores Quintana The ongoing pandemic has exacerbated the issues of housing...
News, Real Estate

Amalfi Drive Custom Home Sells for $21 Million

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

Six bedroom property sells to unnamed buyer By Dolores Quintana  The Story Company, a custom home development company, that is...

Jim Murez. Photo: Courtesy.
News

Interview With CD-11 Candidate Jim Murez

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The following is an interview with Jim Murez, a candidate for Mike Bonin’s soon-to-be-vacant seat on Los...
News

DUI Checkpoint Coming to Westside Friday Afternoon and Night

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

By Staff Writer A Los Angeles Police Department DUI checkpoint is coming to the Westside this afternoon and tonight The...
News

CD-11 Profile: The Allison Holdorff-Polhill Interview

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

Nick Antonicello speaks to council candidate Allison Holdorff-Polhill on homelessness, city finances and the current and future state of the...

Photo: Courtesy of Motional
News

Motional And UberEats Launch Autonomous Deliveries In Santa Monica

May 18, 2022

Read more
May 18, 2022

There Are Plans For Expansion Into The Rest Of Los Angeles Motional, a global driverless technology leader, and Uber Technologies...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
Food & Drink, News

Winston Pies Opening Third Location In Santa Monica

May 18, 2022

Read more
May 18, 2022

The restaurant used to be known as ButterCrust Pies Winston Pies is staying in Santa Monica when opening their third...

Photo: Courtesy of UCLA
News

Only 10 Vaquita Porpoises Survive, But The Species May Not Be Doomed

May 17, 2022

Read more
May 17, 2022

Hope remains for the porpoise species not only survive but thrive with human help. By Stuart Wolpert The vaquita porpoise,...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR