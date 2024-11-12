9th Circuit Court Blocks Modular Housing Plan for West L.A. VA Campus: Report

The Order Follows Judge Carter’s Directive in August for the VA to Create 1,800 Permanent Supportive Housing Units and 750 Temporary Units

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has issued an emergency stay halting a plan to install over 100 modular housing units for homeless veterans in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) campus in West Los Angeles, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

The stay blocks both the purchase of the modular units and the development team, assembled by the U.S. District Judge David O. Carter, from accessing key locations on the 388-acre property for site preparation.

The order follows Judge Carter’s directive in August for the VA to create 1,800 permanent supportive housing units and 750 temporary units on the campus. His ruling also annulled long-standing leases with entities like UCLA and Brentwood School and required the VA to expand its outreach efforts. However, Carter later revised his mandate on temporary housing units, issuing an emergency order to immediately install up to 200 units, including 32 on a parking lot near UCLA’s Jackie Robinson Stadium, The Times reported.

The VA, opposing Carter’s ruling, filed for a stay in October, arguing that the order disrupted the agency’s established procedures and financial planning for veteran care. “The district court’s sprawling injunction upends VA’s carefully considered judgment,” the VA argued in its motion to the 9th Circuit, The Times reported.

The appeals court on Friday temporarily separated the modular housing directive from the broader VA appeal, allowing an emergency review of the order. Judge Carter will first consider the VA’s stay request in a hearing this Wednesday. If denied, the stay motion will return to the appeals court for an expedited review.