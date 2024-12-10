“A Safer 11 for a Better 11” Initiative Targets Crime Reduction, Infrastructure Upgrades

Photo: Official

Councilmember Traci Park Launches New Public Safety Plan for District 11

Councilmember Traci Park, alongside LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman, and CD 11 residents, announced an ambitious public safety initiative designed to make Council District 11 (CD11) a model of safety and innovation on Monday morning. The initiative, called “A Safer 11 for a Better 11,” focuses on crime prevention, infrastructure improvements, and creating safer, brighter neighborhoods for all residents.

Park plans to introduce motions during Tuesday’s Los Angeles City Council meeting to secure funding for the program’s various measures.

“Crime and fear have no place in our communities,” Park said during a press conference. “This public safety package is about bold, innovative action to protect our neighborhoods and ensure every resident feels safe. Our objective is simple: to reclaim our neighborhoods by delivering the safety our constituents deserve.”

The plan includes several measures aimed at addressing pressing safety concerns in the district:

  • Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs): The district will see 100 ALPRs installed, helping the LAPD deter crime, monitor reckless street racing, and address intersection takeovers.
  • LAPD Overtime Funding: A $200,000 allocation will support additional police patrols, particularly near interim homeless housing sites.
  • Tree Trimming Services: An additional $100,000 will go toward enhancing street lighting and visibility by trimming trees in high-traffic areas.
  • Library Security: A motion will seek to strengthen safety measures at CD11 libraries, addressing concerns for librarians, families, and visitors.
  • Venice Beach Park Rangers: Starting in January, dedicated park ranger patrols will be deployed weekly at Venice Beach, a popular city destination.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell praised the initiative for its collaborative approach. “This is a comprehensive public safety package bringing all stakeholders together,” McDonnell said. “We’re proud to collaborate with Councilmember Park on solutions that make a real difference in people’s lives.  We look forward to continuing our partnership with the community and city leaders to build a safer Los Angeles”

Los Angeles District Attorney Hochman echoed McDonnell’s sentiments, emphasizing unity in tackling crime. “The theme today is standing together. Too often we’ve had divisions among law enforcement, among the community, among the district attorney’s office, and when we are divided we are not effective,” said District Attorney Hochman. “Councilmember Park has brought us together today to send an unmistakably clear message to a group that’s not here today that needs to hear this message – the criminals. For far too long they believed that they could act with impunity. That stops today.”

“Safety is the foundation of everything we do. A Safer 11 is the cornerstone of a Better 11, and today’s initiatives mark a transformative step forward for our community,” Councilmember Park concluded.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram: @vdgn
Hard, News

A Shoplifter Robbed This Venice Beach Store. It Created A Clothing Line Because Of It

December 10, 2024

Read more
December 10, 2024

The “Wanted” Collection Includes T-Shirts, Hoodies, Beanies, Shorts, and Pants, All Featuring a Cartoonish Depiction of the Suspect A Venice...

Photo: Facebook
News

Man Arrested for Murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO in NYC Has Ties to Santa Monica

December 9, 2024

Read more
December 9, 2024

Suspect Found with Ghost Gun, Manifesto, and Fake IDs in Pennsylvania Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old man, was arrested in Pennsylvania...
News, Video

(Video) School of Rock Offers the Most Revolutionary Music Education

December 9, 2024

Read more
December 9, 2024

Sign Up Now at WestLA.SchoolofRock.com Sign Up Now at https://t.co/9WvcuDK0i7 pic.twitter.com/N24PCGbhYw — Palisades News (@PalisadesNewsLA) December 10, 2024

Photo: Caltrans
Hard, News

Overnight Lane Closures Set for Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu

December 9, 2024

Read more
December 9, 2024

The Closures Will Affect Both Northbound and Southbound Lanes, With One Lane Closed in Each Direction From 10 p.m. To...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Four Bedroom Spanish-Mediterranean Pali Home Hits Market for $6M

December 9, 2024

Read more
December 9, 2024

The Primary Suite Serves as a Retreat, With Exposed Wood Beams, Two Walk-in Closets, and a Spa-Inspired Bathroom A Spanish-Mediterranean...
News

Shore Hotel to Open New Coastal-Inspired Hotel Restaurant

December 9, 2024

Read more
December 9, 2024

By Susan Payne A new restaurant is opening at the Shore Hotel in January, offering guests and the public a...
News, Video

(Video) Highlights From Annual Venice Canal Holiday Boat Parade

December 9, 2024

Read more
December 9, 2024

A Series of Festive Rafts Floated Down the Canals For The Annual Celebration A Series of Festive Rafts Floated Down...
News

GMCLA Begins 46th Season with Candy-Themed Wonderland

December 6, 2024

Read more
December 6, 2024

SugarPlum Fairies Slated for Mid-December By Susan Payne Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles is bringing candy-coated goodness to its...
News

Pacific Park’s Famous Pacific Wheel Just Got a Fun (and Educational) NewUpgrade

December 6, 2024

Read more
December 6, 2024

Riding the Ferris wheel at Pacific Park just got even more enjoyable. Now, along with the incredible views of the...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Winston House, a Signature Music Venue and Restaurant of Venice Beach, to Close After Three Years

December 6, 2024

Read more
December 6, 2024

Through the Years, a Multitude of Influential Artists Have Collaborated With the Venue Including Billie Eilish and Chappell Roan By...

Photo: Getty
News, Real Estate

Santa Monica Launches Microgrants for Cannabis Equity Discussions

December 6, 2024

Read more
December 6, 2024

The Microgrants Can Be Used to Cover Expenses Such as Childcare, Food, Interpretation Services, or Hiring a Notetaker Santa Monica...
Hard, News

CD-11 Councilwoman Park Launches 2026 Reelection Bid

December 6, 2024

Read more
December 6, 2024

Freshman LA Council Member Aggressively Raising Reelection Dollars for Her Campaign By Nick Antonicello LA City Councilmember Traci Park has...
News, Video

(Video) Safely Home Again Finds Care For Those Returning From Hospitals or Rehabilitation

December 5, 2024

Read more
December 5, 2024

Go To SafelyHomeAgain.com For More Information Go To https://t.co/UdoDa2nHMk For More Information pic.twitter.com/f4ofJPR11D — Palisades News (@PalisadesNewsLA) December 5, 2024

Photo: Palisades Symphony
News, Upbeat

Palisades Symphony to Present Choral Concert This Weekend

December 4, 2024

Read more
December 4, 2024

The Centerpiece of the Evening Is Vaughan Williams’ Hodie (This Day), a Rarely Performed Christmas Cantata Written in 1954 The...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Celebrate the Holidays in Style at Regent Santa Monica Beach At Chef Michael Mina’s Orla

December 4, 2024

Read more
December 4, 2024

Enjoy Brunch With Santa and a Mediterranean-inspired Christmas Dinner at Orla Celebrate the 2024 holiday season at the Regent Santa...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR