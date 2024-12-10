“A Safer 11 for a Better 11” Initiative Targets Crime Reduction, Infrastructure Upgrades

Councilmember Traci Park Launches New Public Safety Plan for District 11

Councilmember Traci Park, alongside LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman, and CD 11 residents, announced an ambitious public safety initiative designed to make Council District 11 (CD11) a model of safety and innovation on Monday morning. The initiative, called “A Safer 11 for a Better 11,” focuses on crime prevention, infrastructure improvements, and creating safer, brighter neighborhoods for all residents.

Park plans to introduce motions during Tuesday’s Los Angeles City Council meeting to secure funding for the program’s various measures.

“Crime and fear have no place in our communities,” Park said during a press conference. “This public safety package is about bold, innovative action to protect our neighborhoods and ensure every resident feels safe. Our objective is simple: to reclaim our neighborhoods by delivering the safety our constituents deserve.”

The plan includes several measures aimed at addressing pressing safety concerns in the district:

Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs): The district will see 100 ALPRs installed, helping the LAPD deter crime, monitor reckless street racing, and address intersection takeovers.

LAPD Overtime Funding: A $200,000 allocation will support additional police patrols, particularly near interim homeless housing sites.

Tree Trimming Services: An additional $100,000 will go toward enhancing street lighting and visibility by trimming trees in high-traffic areas.

Library Security: A motion will seek to strengthen safety measures at CD11 libraries, addressing concerns for librarians, families, and visitors.

Venice Beach Park Rangers: Starting in January, dedicated park ranger patrols will be deployed weekly at Venice Beach, a popular city destination.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell praised the initiative for its collaborative approach. “This is a comprehensive public safety package bringing all stakeholders together,” McDonnell said. “We’re proud to collaborate with Councilmember Park on solutions that make a real difference in people’s lives. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the community and city leaders to build a safer Los Angeles”

Los Angeles District Attorney Hochman echoed McDonnell’s sentiments, emphasizing unity in tackling crime. “The theme today is standing together. Too often we’ve had divisions among law enforcement, among the community, among the district attorney’s office, and when we are divided we are not effective,” said District Attorney Hochman. “Councilmember Park has brought us together today to send an unmistakably clear message to a group that’s not here today that needs to hear this message – the criminals. For far too long they believed that they could act with impunity. That stops today.”

“Safety is the foundation of everything we do. A Safer 11 is the cornerstone of a Better 11, and today’s initiatives mark a transformative step forward for our community,” Councilmember Park concluded.