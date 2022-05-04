A Westwood Restaurant Serves 94,500 Individual Meals to Local Seniors During the Pandemic. But They Aren’t Stopping There

Delphi Greek celebrates 36 years in business with more to come

By Susan Payne 

A “welcome” sign in Greek letters arches over the entrance of Delphi Greek in Westwood unspeakably counting the many who have entered and dined in the restaurant over the last 35 years.

Other than updated menus, the essence of Delphi Greek — a landmark spot for authentic Hellenic cuisine — has gone unchanged since 1985. In a strong decent from the worldwide pandemic that changed everything, Delphi has instead become stronger and busier.

During the pandemic, the restaurant continued to serve authentic Greek food, feeding thousands who were home locked due to pandemic restrictions, job losses or who exercised safety precautions against COVID-19 exposure. 

“We worked with the community and the city and served 94,500 individual meals to local seniors,” said Roozbeh Farahanipour, Delphi Greek’s president since 2009. “We were busier than usual, working to feed our community and seniors.”

Inside of Delphi Greek are cozy, white-washed stucco walls and blue accented plaid tablecloths that channel the national colors of Greece and the food — with ingredients made from scratch — mimicking an experience that can only be found in Greece.

“That’s how they do it in Greece. We do not use pre-made food because we want our customers to experience high quality, freshly made meat, salads, appetizers and Baklava, a traditional Greek dessert,” Farahanipour said. 

In Greek mythology, Delphi, Greece, was home to a legendary oracle and a major site of worship for the god Apollo after he slew the Python. Approaching its 36-year anniversary, Delphi in Westwood has earned recognition from the Senate, the city of Los Angeles, several well-known review sites and magazines for doing what they do best — serving the best authentic Greek food around.

“Delphi is known as one of the main business caterers in the Westside, we have served many brand companies during the last few years including indivuals business lunches and events,” Farahanipour said.

On the menu, Delphi’s namesake signature dish is a combination plate with moussaka pastitsio, spanakopita, tiropitakia and keftedakia, dolmades, rice and vegetables. Another namesake, Souvlaki, is a fillet mignon and chicken based skewer set, marinated in olive oil and Greek herbs, boiled to perfection. 

Not a fan of chicken? Order the filet mignon Souvlaki with two beef skewers instead of one. For a more traditional experience, Delphi serves both a Gyro plate with its favorite, freshly made tzatsikis sauce, pita, tomato and onion. For a more leftover-friendly dish, order a Kefte plate, or six homemade Greek meatballs. 

Delphi offers six bread selections along with burgers, chicken dishes, seafood, breakfast, falafels, desserts and vegetarian options with modest prices ranging from $6 to $37. Even the water is an authentic Greek choice of sparkling and flat, the kind you’d have in in Greece among locals. 

“Throughout the years, we’ve always upgraded and made everything better. Most of the time, we have a professional chef that trains our staff,” Farahanipour said. In the near future, Farahanipour is flying a chef from Greece to Los Angeles to level up that training. 

“We have a lot of memories and a lot of achievements. We will continue to serve our community with excellent food!” he said. 

Delphi sits about 50 people indoors at its restaurant and bar. Farahanipour said he’s even met people who’ve come to the restaurant for its shark tank located near the bar. 

“People come and take selfies with the sharks all the time,” he said.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Food & Drink, Video

An Ancient Tropical Fruit Adds Natural Sugar to Your Morning Smoothie

May 5, 2022

Read more
May 5, 2022

The cherimoya is an ancient tropical fruit first discovered by the Inca people. In addition to its high vitamin c...

Photo: Yelp
Dining, Food & Drink

New Eastern European Restaurant Making Mark in Palisades

May 4, 2022

Read more
May 4, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Blin Blin restaurant in the Pacific Palisades is really making its mark and introducing the residents to...

Photo: getty.edu
News, Upbeat Beat

Outdoor Concert Series ‘Off the 405’ Returns to the Getty Center

May 3, 2022

Read more
May 3, 2022

Featured artists include Zsela, Bartees Strange, Los Retros, Hand Habits, and Standing on the Corner Returning for the first time...
News, Upbeat Beat

Palisades Recreation Center Gets News Leader

May 3, 2022

Read more
May 3, 2022

Jasmine Dowlatshahi new Senior Facility Director for Center By Dolores Quintana Jasmine Dowlatshahi has been appointed the new Senior Facility...

Brentwood resident and LA mayoral candidate Rick Caruso. Photos: Jeff Hall
News

Brentwood’s Rick Caruso Talks Renewal

May 3, 2022

Read more
May 3, 2022

Tom Safran recently hosted another one of his great backyard gatherings, this time for LA mayoral candidate Rick Caruso. So...

An encampment on the Los Angeles side Centinela Avenue. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LA County Homeless Deaths Spiked During Pandemic’s First Year

May 3, 2022

Read more
May 3, 2022

LA County report shows drug overdoses remain leading cause of death By Dolores Quintana A new report from the Los...
News, Video

Palisades Americanism Parade Association Seeks July 4th Parade Theme: Palisades Today – May 2nd 2022

May 2, 2022

Read more
May 2, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Palisades Americanism Parade Association Seeks July 4th Parade Theme* Palisades Recreation Center...

Photo: realtor.com
News, Real Estate

Bali-Influenced Santa Monica Canyon Mansion on Market for $9.5 Million

April 30, 2022

Read more
April 30, 2022

Channel Road home complete with tropical gardens and spa By Dolores Quintana A unique Bali-influenced mansion has gone up for...

Arman Gabay (left). Photo: Twitter (@armangabay)
Crime, News, Real Estate

Beverly Hills Developer Pleads Guilty to Bribery Related to $45 Million Government Lease

April 29, 2022

Read more
April 29, 2022

Arman Gabaee faces up to 10 years in prison By Sam Catanzaro A Beverly Hills developer faces up to 10...
Crime, News

Westside COVID Testing Company to Refund Victims for Distributing Fraudulent Results

April 29, 2022

Read more
April 29, 2022

$26,454,593 total in settlements announced by Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Attorney Mike...

David Wright. Photo: LA Mayor’s Office
News

Former Head of LADWP Sentenced to Six Years in Federal Prison

April 29, 2022

Read more
April 29, 2022

Palisades resident also sentenced in federal case The former general manager of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power...

Malala Yousafzai. Photo: Courtesy.
News

Nobel Laureate and Education Activist Malala Yousafzai to Speak in Beverly Hills

April 28, 2022

Read more
April 28, 2022

May 15, 2022 at Saban Theatre Malala Yousafzai, the youngest-ever Nobel recipient and activist for education and equality is coming...
Food & Drink, Video

Citrus Without Acidity?

April 28, 2022

Read more
April 28, 2022

Citrus without the acidity? Lemons that look like hands? Friend’s Ranches has many varieties of citrus this season for all...

Photo: Facebook (@rocapizzacalifornia).
Dining, Food & Drink

Palisades Getting New Pizza Spot

April 27, 2022

Read more
April 27, 2022

Early 2023 for Roca Pizza on Swarthmore By Dolores Quintana Pacific Palisades will be getting a new pizza place on...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Streamline Permitting for Street Vendors

April 27, 2022

Read more
April 27, 2022

Senate Bill 972 passes California State Legislature By Dolores Quintana Despite the fact that the California Safe Sidewalk Vending Act...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR