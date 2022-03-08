Actor Michael Madsen Arrested In Malibu: Palisades Today – March 7th, 2022

* Actor Michael Madsen Arrested In Malibu
* Upcoming Centennial Celebrations On The Way For Pacific Palisades 
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Illegal Dumping Is the Focus of City Council’s Newest Approved Motions

March 8, 2022

March 8, 2022

Most of Councilmember Kevin de León’s Clean Streets Plan approved by lawmakers By Dolores Quintana City Councilmember Kevin de León,...

Photos: Twitter (@LACoLifeguards).
News

Pygmy Sperm Whale Euthanized After Washing Ashore in Malibu

March 8, 2022

March 8, 2022

Adult pygmy sperm whale stranded on beach Sunday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro A pygmy sperm whale that washed ashore at...

Puzzle Zoo in Pacific Palisades. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Longtime Palisades Toy Store Puzzle Zoo Faces Eviction

March 8, 2022

March 8, 2022

Store in the process of trying to find a new location in the Pacific Palisades By Dolores Quintana Puzzle Zoo,...
News, Video

The Future of EV Charging Stations in Santa Monica

March 7, 2022

March 7, 2022

The City of Santa Monica’s own Sustainability analyst discusses the future of the City’s EV Action Plan in this video...
News, Real Estate

LA Lawmakers Direct City to Offer Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy First Right of Refusal Before Future Sales of Hillside Surplus Property

March 5, 2022

March 5, 2022

City Council motion applies to City-owned parcels By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers have directed the city to offer the...

Photos: Jeff Ong/Compass.
News, Real Estate

Whoopi Golderbeg’s Former Palisades Mansion Slated for Teardown

March 5, 2022

March 5, 2022

Property back on the market for 16% more than the original $9.6 million By Dolores Quintana  The former residence of...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Real Estate

LA City Controller Report Shows Average Cost of Supportive Housing Unit Nearly $600,000

March 5, 2022

March 5, 2022

City Controller report details rising costs for supportive housing By Dolores Quintana In a report titled The Problems and Progress...

Amazon Books (bottom left) at Palisades Village. Photo: Google.
News

Palisades Village Poised to Lose a Major Tenant

March 4, 2022

March 4, 2022

Amazon announces closure of all brick-and-mortar stores By Sam Catanzaro Palisades Village is poised to lose a major tenant following...
Food & Drink, Video

Cage Free or Free Range?

March 3, 2022

March 3, 2022

What is the difference between cage free and free range eggs? Today we chat with a local farmer about the...
Dining, Food & Drink, Video

Gluten Free Restaurant Offers Over 30 Wines By The Glass at New Location

March 2, 2022

March 2, 2022

From the creators of Sinners & Saints comes a new local gem, 401k Restaurant  offers a fully gluten free menu...

Photo: Facebook (@lapdpacificdivision).
News

LAPD Operations-West Bureau Commences Community Police Academy

March 2, 2022

March 2, 2022

Pacific Area Community Police Station hosting 11-week program Submitted by the Los Angeles Police Department On March 29, 2022, Operations-West...
News

Eli‘s Absence: The Uplifting Story of a Family Getting Lost Dog Back

March 2, 2022

March 2, 2022

By Donna Chadwick It was a Tuesday. A brisk and sunny morning, February 15, 2022, about 7:45 a.m. Eli our...

Photos: Courtesy Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness
News, Upbeat Beat

A Gift of Compassion From the Pacific Palisades Ministerial Association Brown Bag Brigade

March 2, 2022

March 2, 2022

Submitted by the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness and Glanda Sherman Outreach Team, The People Concern The year was...
News, Video

Santa Monica City Hall Reopens to Public

March 1, 2022

March 1, 2022

After closing in March 2020 Santa Monica City Hall has reopened to the public. Learn what services are available now...

Photo: The American Red Cross.
News, Westside Wellness

Critical Need for Blood Donations on the Westside

February 28, 2022

February 28, 2022

American Red Cross, UCLA Health continue to face a national blood emergency By Dolores Quintana  The American Red Cross continues...

