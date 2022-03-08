Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Actor Michael Madsen Arrested In Malibu
* Upcoming Centennial Celebrations On The Way For Pacific Palisades
Actor Michael Madsen Arrested In Malibu: Palisades Today – March 7th, 2022
Illegal Dumping Is the Focus of City Council’s Newest Approved Motions
March 8, 2022 Staff Writer
Most of Councilmember Kevin de León’s Clean Streets Plan approved by lawmakers By Dolores Quintana City Councilmember Kevin de León,...
Pygmy Sperm Whale Euthanized After Washing Ashore in Malibu
March 8, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Adult pygmy sperm whale stranded on beach Sunday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro A pygmy sperm whale that washed ashore at...
Longtime Palisades Toy Store Puzzle Zoo Faces Eviction
March 8, 2022 Staff Writer
Store in the process of trying to find a new location in the Pacific Palisades By Dolores Quintana Puzzle Zoo,...
The Future of EV Charging Stations in Santa Monica
March 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The City of Santa Monica’s own Sustainability analyst discusses the future of the City’s EV Action Plan in this video...
LA Lawmakers Direct City to Offer Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy First Right of Refusal Before Future Sales of Hillside Surplus Property
March 5, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
City Council motion applies to City-owned parcels By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers have directed the city to offer the...
Whoopi Golderbeg’s Former Palisades Mansion Slated for Teardown
March 5, 2022 Staff Writer
Property back on the market for 16% more than the original $9.6 million By Dolores Quintana The former residence of...
LA City Controller Report Shows Average Cost of Supportive Housing Unit Nearly $600,000
March 5, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
City Controller report details rising costs for supportive housing By Dolores Quintana In a report titled The Problems and Progress...
Palisades Village Poised to Lose a Major Tenant
March 4, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Amazon announces closure of all brick-and-mortar stores By Sam Catanzaro Palisades Village is poised to lose a major tenant following...
Cage Free or Free Range?
March 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
What is the difference between cage free and free range eggs? Today we chat with a local farmer about the...
Gluten Free Restaurant Offers Over 30 Wines By The Glass at New Location
March 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
From the creators of Sinners & Saints comes a new local gem, 401k Restaurant offers a fully gluten free menu...
LAPD Operations-West Bureau Commences Community Police Academy
Pacific Area Community Police Station hosting 11-week program Submitted by the Los Angeles Police Department On March 29, 2022, Operations-West...
Eli‘s Absence: The Uplifting Story of a Family Getting Lost Dog Back
By Donna Chadwick It was a Tuesday. A brisk and sunny morning, February 15, 2022, about 7:45 a.m. Eli our...
A Gift of Compassion From the Pacific Palisades Ministerial Association Brown Bag Brigade
Submitted by the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness and Glanda Sherman Outreach Team, The People Concern The year was...
Santa Monica City Hall Reopens to Public
March 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After closing in March 2020 Santa Monica City Hall has reopened to the public. Learn what services are available now...
Critical Need for Blood Donations on the Westside
February 28, 2022 Staff Writer
American Red Cross, UCLA Health continue to face a national blood emergency By Dolores Quintana The American Red Cross continues...
