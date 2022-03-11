Actor Sam Page Buys Brooke Shields’ Palisades House

Sam Page and Cassidy Elliott buy home for $7.4 million

By Dolores Quintana

Hallmark Channel actor Sam Page has sold his former property in the Pacific Palisades, the sale is currently in escrow, and has already selected Brooke Shield’s former home as his new digs as reported by Dirt.com. The new home is a “rustic chalet” style estate priced at $7.4 million in the Palisades Riviera neighborhood and his former 1950’s Craftsman style estate is being sold for $4 million.

The Brooke Shield’s owned property has been on the market for a while and most recently was listed for $8.2 million in August of 2021. The price was lowered to just under $8 million and Page and his wife Cassidy Elliot, co-director and founder of The Playgroup House – a children’s educational program, snapped up the home for $600,000 less than the asking price. The home sits on a nearly half acre parcel with a gated driveway with views of the canyon and mountains surrounding it. The mansion has a cedar shingled exterior and was built in 1982. It has a motor court and a patio out front. The home itself is 5,300 square feet with five bedrooms and five and half baths with a shabby chic inspired interior that has dark stained Douglas fir flooring and white wood beam ceilings.

The first floor has a formal dining room and a streamlined gourmet kitchen with a marble topped eating area, high end appliances in stainless steel and a breakfast nook adjacent to the living area that has a fireplace and glass walls with access to a wraparound terrace. The other four bedrooms are located on the lower floor with a media room, game room and wet bar. The property is wooded and has a pool and spa outdoors.

The top floor is a penthouse style master bedroom with a fireplace and a separate sitting room, office or study, a balcony that has a luxe view of The Getty Center and a custom made closet and dressing room space. The master bath has a fireplace, soaking tub and sauna.

Coldwell Banker Realty agents Jade Mills and Albert Sousa were the listing agents and Sam Page was represented by The Agency’s Cody Garcia.