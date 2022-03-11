Actor Sam Page Buys Brooke Shields’ Palisades House

Photo: Realtor.com

Sam Page and Cassidy Elliott buy home for $7.4 million

By Dolores Quintana

Hallmark Channel actor Sam Page has sold his former property in the Pacific Palisades, the sale is currently in escrow, and has already selected Brooke Shield’s former home as his new digs as reported by Dirt.com. The new home is a “rustic chalet” style estate priced at $7.4 million in the Palisades Riviera neighborhood and his former 1950’s Craftsman style estate is being sold for $4 million. 

The Brooke Shield’s owned property has been on the market for a while and most recently was listed for $8.2 million in August of 2021. The price was lowered to just under $8 million and Page and his wife Cassidy Elliot, co-director and founder of The Playgroup House – a children’s educational program, snapped up the home for $600,000 less than the asking price. The home sits on a nearly half acre parcel with a gated driveway with views of the canyon and mountains surrounding it. The mansion has a cedar shingled exterior and was built in 1982. It has a motor court and a patio out front. The home itself is 5,300 square feet with five bedrooms and five and half baths with a shabby chic inspired interior that has dark stained Douglas fir flooring and white wood beam ceilings. 

The first floor has a formal dining room and a streamlined gourmet kitchen with a marble topped eating area, high end appliances in stainless steel and a breakfast nook adjacent to the living area that has a fireplace and glass walls with access to a wraparound terrace. The other four bedrooms are located on the lower floor with a media room, game room and wet bar. The property is wooded and has a pool and spa outdoors.  

The top floor is a penthouse style master bedroom with a fireplace and a separate sitting room, office or study, a balcony that has a luxe view of The Getty Center and a custom made closet and dressing room space. The master bath has a fireplace, soaking tub and sauna.

Coldwell Banker Realty agents Jade Mills and Albert Sousa were the listing agents and Sam Page was represented by The Agency’s Cody Garcia.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Rick Caruso. Photo: caruso.com.
News, Real Estate

Rick Caruso’s Mayoral Bid Might Cause Conflicts of Interest Due to His Real Estate Empire Holdings

March 11, 2022

Read more
March 11, 2022

Caruso has proposed to put his company into a blind trust  By Dolores Quintana Rick Caruso, candidate for Mayor in...
News, Transportation

PCH Lane Closures Coming for Pacific Palisades This Month

March 11, 2022

Read more
March 11, 2022

Construction for the Malibu Branch Feeder Realignment project will begin on March 21. The project, which has been in the...

Councilmember Mike Bonin speaking at a previous Brentwood Homeowners Association annual meeting. Photo: Courtesy Brentwood Homeowners Association.
News

Brentwood Homeowners Association Returns With in-Person Annual Meeting and Candidate Forum

March 11, 2022

Read more
March 11, 2022

Annual event returns Monday March 14 at University Synagogue By Sam Catanzaro The Brentwood Homeowners Association’s annual meeting will be...

Socalo in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, News

Celebrate Woman-Owned Restaurants on Westside With Regarding Her Festival

March 10, 2022

Read more
March 10, 2022

Festival running through March 13 By Dolores Quintana The Regarding Her (Re: Her) Festival has returned in 2022 to celebrate...

Photo: Facebook (@TheDraycottRestaurant).
Dining, News

Popular Palisades Restaurant Doing Lemoneade Stand to Support Ukraine

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Palisades Village’s The Draycott to host Sunday event  By Dolores Quintana A popular Pacific Palisades restaurant will do a lemonade...

Palisades Drive near Sunset Boulevard. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Transportation

Slower Speed Limits Approved for Pacific Palisades

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Garcetti signs ordinance to lower speed limits on city streets By Sam Catanzaro Slower speed limits are officially coming to...

Left to right: Nury Martinez, Kristin Crowley, Eric Garcetti and Ralph Terrazas. Photo: City of Los Angeles.
News

Kristin Crowley Is Confirmed by City Council as First Female LAFD Fire Chief

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Crowley also to be first openly LGBTQ person to be chief By Dolores Quintnaa Kristin Crowley, current Deputy Chief of...
News, Video

Actor Michael Madsen Arrested In Malibu: Palisades Today – March 7th, 2022

March 8, 2022

Read more
March 8, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Actor Michael Madsen Arrested In Malibu* Upcoming Centennial Celebrations On The Way...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Illegal Dumping Is the Focus of City Council’s Newest Approved Motions

March 8, 2022

Read more
March 8, 2022

Most of Councilmember Kevin de León’s Clean Streets Plan approved by lawmakers By Dolores Quintana City Councilmember Kevin de León,...

Photos: Twitter (@LACoLifeguards).
News

Pygmy Sperm Whale Euthanized After Washing Ashore in Malibu

March 8, 2022

Read more
March 8, 2022

Adult pygmy sperm whale stranded on beach Sunday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro A pygmy sperm whale that washed ashore at...

Puzzle Zoo in Pacific Palisades. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Longtime Palisades Toy Store Puzzle Zoo Faces Eviction

March 8, 2022

Read more
March 8, 2022

Store in the process of trying to find a new location in the Pacific Palisades By Dolores Quintana Puzzle Zoo,...
News, Video

The Future of EV Charging Stations in Santa Monica

March 7, 2022

Read more
March 7, 2022

The City of Santa Monica’s own Sustainability analyst discusses the future of the City’s EV Action Plan in this video...
News, Real Estate

LA Lawmakers Direct City to Offer Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy First Right of Refusal Before Future Sales of Hillside Surplus Property

March 5, 2022

Read more
March 5, 2022

City Council motion applies to City-owned parcels By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers have directed the city to offer the...

Photos: Jeff Ong/Compass.
News, Real Estate

Whoopi Golderbeg’s Former Palisades Mansion Slated for Teardown

March 5, 2022

Read more
March 5, 2022

Property back on the market for 16% more than the original $9.6 million By Dolores Quintana  The former residence of...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Real Estate

LA City Controller Report Shows Average Cost of Supportive Housing Unit Nearly $600,000

March 5, 2022

Read more
March 5, 2022

City Controller report details rising costs for supportive housing By Dolores Quintana In a report titled The Problems and Progress...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR