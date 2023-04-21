American Youth Symphony’s Spring Concert Celebrates 58 Years of Performance

Photo: American Youth Symphony

Sunday’s Free Concert Concludes the 2022-34 Season

By Susan Payne

Much is in store for the American Youth Symphony as the organization celebrates 58 years of bringing the powerful experience of exceptional orchestral performance to the community through free and low-cost concerts. 

On Sunday, AYS is hosting a Spring Concert at UCLA’s Royce Hall, beginning with Samuel Barber’s Overture to the School for Scandal, followed by Esa-Pekka Salonen’s LA Variations and closing with two pieces by Richard Strauss: Salome’s Dance of the Seven Veils and Ein Heldenleben. 

Founded in 1964 by world-renowned conductor Mehi Mehta, AYS provides landmark fellowship to virtuosic young adults and exceptional, innovative, and accessible concerts to the Los Angeles community. For 58 years, AYS has created ensembles of extraordinarily talented young adults who are shaping the future of classical music. 

“This tuition-free and access-driven business model is not possible without the dedication and loyalty of AYS donors, supporters, and members. Each and every year–including our 58th season–is a milestone celebration for everyone who has played a part in ensuring our musicians have access to world-class training and our audiences have access to AYS performances, free from any financial burden,” said Isabel Thiroux, interim executive director of AYS. 

Known as a “gateway” orchestra for aspiring musicians, Thiroux said the organization has trained over 3,000 musicians who have joined the finest orchestras, enjoy successful careers in recording, and are on faculties of prestigious schools. 

“AYS alums have joined the finest orchestras in the nation, including the New York Philharmonic, the Chicago Symphony, the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Cleveland Orchestra, and the Metropolitan Opera, to name a few.  The three leading orchestras in Los Angeles – The Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, and LA Opera – currently employ 23 AYS graduates,” said Thiroux. 

Sunday’s Spring Concert starts at 4 p.m., directed by Carlos Izcaray, who is described by the international press as inspiring, spirited, and conducting with nuanced sensitivity. Izcaray has conducted ensembles across five continents and is firmly established as one of the most highly regarded conductors of his generation. 

After one of Izcaray’s many ensembles, The St. Louis Dispatch wrote, “Conductor Carlos Izcaray made an outstanding, memorable debut, leading with idiomatic fire and elan; he’s a real find.”

Although the Spring Concert on April 23 will conclude the 2022-23 season, more is to come this summer as AYS steps into the 2023-24 season. Along with concert series and performances, AYS will be collaborating with Inner City Arts to provide a chamber concert in June, featuring AYS’s strong musicians and community education at the Rosenthal Theater. 

“Inner City Arts offers a safe, creative space in Los Angeles where more than 200,000 children have been invited to create and explore,” said Thiroux. “We’re excited about this collaboration.”

To support AYS and its mission to inspire the future of classical musicals, consider the following options:

  • Become an AYS member: Memberships are a tax-deductible donation of $65 or more per year and proceeds support musicians, mission and programs, and more. 
  • Become an AYS champion: Championship starts at $1,500 a year and offers sponsorship toward an AYS musician, concert, or guest artist to be featured at one of the concerts. Championship members also have an opportunity to name a chair in the orchestra or be recognized as a concert sponsor. 
  • Attend an event: From single tickets to hosting tables or corporate sponsorship packages, there are many ways to experience an AYS event while also supporting the organization. As most tickets are “pay-what-you-can,” AYS ensures cost is not a barrier to access. 
  • Volunteer with AYS: Concerts and events are open to volunteers who are rewarded with great seats, even at sold-out performances. Email katie.speer@asymphony.org if you’d like to get involved. 

Tickets for the upcoming Spring Concert are free and can be found here. Later this summer, more events and information on the 2023-24 will be released.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Palisades Historical Society: Zola Clearwater Collection
News

Power Outage Lasting Nearly Five Hours Affects 561 Homes On April 19

April 21, 2023

Read more
April 21, 2023

Outage Was Caused By Equipment Failure On Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 8:24 a.m., a significant power outage occurred in...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles County Announces Historic Legal Settlement With LA Alliance to Bring New Resources to Fight Against Homelessness

April 20, 2023

Read more
April 20, 2023

The County of Los Angeles has announced a historic settlement with LA Alliance, resolving a long-running litigation over homelessness. County...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Indulge in the Flavors of Spring with McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams’ Seasonal Menu

April 20, 2023

Read more
April 20, 2023

Shops Are Open At Palisades Village and Third Street Promenade McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams has announced its new seasonal menu...

Photo: Tonelson
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Palisades Village’s Qué Padre Launches Weekend Breakfast and Mimosa Bar

April 19, 2023

Read more
April 19, 2023

Executive Chef Isaias Peña Debuts Delicious New Menu Palisades Village’s Qué Padre has announced the launch of its Weekend Breakfast...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

ROCA Pizza Grand Opening Ceremony and Ribbon Cutting In Palisades Village

April 19, 2023

Read more
April 19, 2023

Grand Opening Is Presented By Malibu-Pacific Palisades Chamber Of Commerce The Grand Opening ceremony for ROCA Pizza is scheduled for...

Photo: Facebook
News

Earth Day Initiative Presents Fourth Annual Virtual Stage: Join Global Experts in Climate Action and Environmental Justice

April 19, 2023

Read more
April 19, 2023

The Virtual Event Is Open To Anyone With A Computer By Staff Writer Get ready for the Earth Day Virtual...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Palisades Charter High School’s Visual and Performing Arts Showcase to Feature Student Talent

April 19, 2023

Read more
April 19, 2023

Moises Food Truck Will Be On Site By Staff Writer  Palisades Charter High School is set to host its annual...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Chamber Music Palisades’ Presents Their Final Concert of the Season

April 18, 2023

Read more
April 18, 2023

St. Matthew’s Parish to Host an Evening of Diverse Classical Music by Ibert, Liszt, Rossini, and More By Staff Writer...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Hepatitis A Concerns Prompt FDA Recall of Frozen Strawberries Sold at Multiple Retailers

April 18, 2023

Read more
April 18, 2023

Two Hospitalized, Seven Sickened in Recent Outbreak By Staff Writer On April 13, 2023, the US Food and Drug Administration...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Multi-Car Crash on Pacific Coast Highway Leaves Two in Critical Condition

April 17, 2023

Read more
April 17, 2023

Five Cars and Seven People Were Involved in the Accident By Staff Writer A multi-vehicle collision occurred on Pacific Coast...

Photo: Compass
News, Real Estate

Bella Poarch, TikTok Sensation, Buys Quirky Midcentury Modern Home in Pacific Palisades

April 17, 2023

Read more
April 17, 2023

Charming and Peaceful Estate Has Japanese Style Tea Room Los Angeles has no shortage of attractive homes, but finding a...
News, Real Estate

Brentwood Home of Late Betty White Demolished

April 17, 2023

Read more
April 17, 2023

Home purchased with husband Allen Ludden in 1968 The longtime Brentwood residence of beloved actress Betty White has been recently...
News, Real Estate

Dan Houser Buys Palisades Mansion for $8.5 Million

April 16, 2023

Read more
April 16, 2023

The house, which was listed for almost $10 million, features six bedrooms, and seven bathrooms, spread across 7,000 square feet...

Photos: Courtesy Piccolo.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Piccolo’s Santa Monica Location Now Offering Brunch with Classic and Innovative Dishes

April 14, 2023

Read more
April 14, 2023

Brunch from 10.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. at Piccolo’s Lincoln Boulevard location in Santa Monica Piccolo in Santa Monica is...
News

Denise Carolyn’s Pacific Palisades Boutique to Close After 20 Years

April 14, 2023

Read more
April 14, 2023

Beloved women’s boutique announces closure of Antioch Street location  Denise Carolyn, a beloved women’s boutique that has been a staple...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR