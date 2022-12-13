Annual Pacific Palisades Ho! Ho! Ho! Returns This Weekend

Event returns to Simon Meadow this Saturday

The holidays mean it’s time for the annual Pacific Palisades Ho! Ho! Ho!

Festivities for the day begin as Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive by fire truck at Simon Meadow on Saturday, Dec. 17! This free one-day outdoor community party runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Simon Meadow is where the Palisades-Malibu YMCA’s Christmas Tree Lot is, at the northeast corner of Sunset Boulevard and Temescal Canyon Road, diagonally across from Palisades High School in Pacific Palisades.

While the centerpiece of the Ho! Ho! Ho! is the free Take-Them-Yourself photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, the Ho! Ho! Ho! also includes a long list of exciting things to do and experience. All are FREE and organized by local elves, also known as community volunteers!

Kids will love the face painting and crafts table.

Enjoy free snacks from Blin Blin Cafe and hot chocolate from the Garden Cafe.

Gather around and watch performances from the Blue Cat Music singers, Palisades High singers, Fancy Feet dancers, and demonstrations from Gerry Blanck’s Martial Arts Center and New Vibe Gymnastics.

New to this year’s Ho! Ho! Ho! at Simon Meadow on Saturday Dec. 17 is the chance to ride on a firetruck with Santa and Mrs. Claus! And Ho! Ho! Ho! is honoring a new charity.

Each year, the organizers of Ho! Ho! Ho! honor local charities that help make a difference.

This year, organizers choose Hanx, a new coffee company founded by Pacific Palisades resident Tom Hanks. Hanx donates all profits to organizations that care for and support our veterans and their families.

“Good products for a good reason,” the actor says.

Samples and more information about Hanx coffee and its goals are available at the Ho! Ho! Ho! event.

The Hanx mission has inspired organizers at Ho! Ho! Ho! to do more this year. So they are raising donations that will feed as many people as possible who cannot afford a meal this holiday season.

To accomplish this, they will be having a raffle!

Organizers invite everyone to buy raffle tickets for a chance to ride in one of 10 spots atop Fire Station 69’s Ladder Truck as they bring Santa and Mrs. Claus through the center of Pacific Palisades to Simon Meadow and the Ho! Ho! Ho!

100% of donations raised from the raffle will go towards the Palisades-Malibu YMCA’s weekly food distribution program.

Raffle Tickets are $40 and available at the YMCA Christmas Tree lot at Simon Meadow (Temescal Canyon and Sunset Boulevard), the Palisades-Malibu YMCA gym (821 Via De La Paz, Pacific Palisades) or by calling the Y at (310) 454-5591.

The drawing will be Thursday, Dec. 15 at 5 p.m.

For more information about the raffle and the food distribution program, please contact Jim Kirtley, Executive Director Palisades-Malibu YMCA at jimkirtley@ymcala.org.