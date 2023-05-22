Applications Open for Minecraft Extravaganza and Mods Summer Camp

Photo: Getty Images

The Camp Accommodates Children Aged 4 To 14 And Will Be Held From June 12 To June 16.

Academy of Technology Art and Music Summer Camp’s Week 1 emphasizes F.U.N. while incorporating educational elements, according to a post on Patch.com. It is an exciting adventure focused on design, programming, and game modding. 

The camp accommodates children aged 4 to 14 and will be held from June 12 to June 16. Operating hours are from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm, with optional after-care services available until 7 pm each day. Additionally, every Friday, participants can enjoy optional field trips.

Highlighted curriculum includes world and map design, JAVA Programming, creating texture packs using Photoshop and uploading and publishing.

To get in touch with ATAM, contact the following channels: Text: 424-209-2574, Call: 310-573-0012, or Email techandmusicteacher@gmail.com.

ATAM offers a wide range of services, including tech support for home and business, private lessons in tech-art-music-sports-STEAM, classes, in-home lessons, in-school classes, after-school programs, club hub after-school program, hosting special events and birthday parties.

in News
