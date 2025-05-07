Arrest Made After $56K in Jewelry Robbed from Santa Monica Home

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives review evidence and explore the possibility of additional suspects

A man was arrested in Los Angeles last week after allegedly robbing a Santa Monica home at gunpoint and stealing tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry, authorities said.

According to the Santa Monica Police Department, officers responded to a report of a robbery around 8:40 p.m. on April 23 in the 2000 block of La Mesa Drive. The victim told police that an unknown man entered the residence, displayed a firearm, and stole approximately $56,000 worth of jewelry before fleeing.

Detectives tracked the stolen items, which led them to the suspect, identified as Craig Anthony Richey, 66, in Los Angeles later that evening. Richey was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of first-degree robbery under California Penal Code 211.

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives review evidence and explore the possibility of additional suspects or related incidents.