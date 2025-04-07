Asbestos Being Stored at Temescal Gateway Park by USACE

The park, a well-trafficked entrance to the Topanga State Park system, has been closed to the public since the cleanup began

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers confirmed it is temporarily storing asbestos at Temescal Gateway Park in Pacific Palisades as part of wildfire cleanup efforts, raising questions among local residents about health and environmental safety.

In an email response to inquiries, a USACE Public Affairs Officer said asbestos is being held at the popular public park “prior to movement to an authorized disposal facility.”

“The asbestos is double bagged and placed into a triple-lined and sealed container,” the representative said. “It is in a secure, controlled and contained environment in accordance with all state and federal standards.”

USACE estimates the material will remain at the site for no more than 24 hours before being transferred to a licensed disposal facility.

The park, a well-trafficked entrance to the Topanga State Park system, has been closed to the public since the cleanup began. Officials say air monitoring is underway, with both USACE and Los Angeles County agencies conducting ongoing tests to ensure no public exposure occurs.

“Asbestos currently on the ground in an uncontrolled state is the public health risk,” the rep added. “Uncontrolled asbestos is a threat to the park and surroundings, not asbestos once moved to controlled environments, which is what USACE is doing.”