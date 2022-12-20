Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds
* Autopsy Report Shows Overdose Likely Cause of Death for Transgender Women Found in Malibu
* Rotary Business of the Year Award Goes to Knolls Pharmacy
Anchor – Juliet Lemar
Simple Ways to Protect and Support Local Wildlife in The Santa Monica Mountains
December 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Animal activist and filmmaker Katie Cleary joins us for a hike and chat through the santa monica mountains showcasing easy...
Beloved Mountain Lion P-22 Euthanized Following Medical Evaluation
December 20, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
“Several severe injuries and chronic health problems,” cited by state biologists By Sam Catanzaro Beloved mountain lion P-22 was euthanized...
Hate Crimes in LA County Reach Highest Level in 20 Years
December 19, 2022 Staff Writer
Results from Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations show hates crimes are are among the highest seen since 2002...
Pacific Palisades Crime Update: Two Robberies at Pali High
December 19, 2022 Staff Writer
Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin Good Morning As you can see our area was very busy last...
‘Scream 3’ Movie Set For Rent On Airbnb: Palisades Real Estate Report – December 19th, 2022
December 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* ‘Scream 3’ Movie Set For Rent On Airbnb* Rare Listing In The Polo...
Will L.A City Council Approve $5.1M for Westside Mobility Projects?
December 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Former City Councilman Mike Bonin requested $5.1 million in funding for pedestrian projects across West Los Angeles..Video sponsored by DPP.
Developer Sentenced for Offering a Million-Dollar Bribe to Secure a $45 Million L.A. County Lease
December 16, 2022 Staff Writer
Arman Gabaee sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $1.1 million fine A real estate developer...
Euthanasia on the Table Following Capture of P-22
December 16, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Cat is showing signs of deteriorating health By Sam Catanzaro The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and National...
City of Malibu Swears in Two Newly Elected Council Members
City also appoints Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem The Malibu City Council swore in two newly elected Councilmembers and the...
LA Councilmember Traci Park Names New Staffers for CD-11
December 15, 2022 Nick Antonicello
A diversified mix of former city officials, legislative aides and private sector influencers have now joined Team Park By Nick...
Homelessness Is Linked to a Two-Fold Risk of Death From COVID in L.A. County, UCLA Study Shows
In L.A. County, 256 homeless people died of COVID-related causes in a 22-month period — a rate more than twice...
“Bella Petite Beverages”: The Hottest New Trend in LA and Growing Around the World!
Have you ever tried zero alcohol-infused wines? It’s all the goodness of real wine without the alcohol and all of...
‘Million Meals Match’ $1 Donations Supply Eight Meals at Westside Food Bank
December 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Westside Food Bank ‘Million Meals Match’ Doubles Your Donation now through December 31st. Learn more in this video sponsored...
Santa Monica Pub Crawl Returns This Weekend
December 14, 2022 Staff Writer
Event returns to bars across Santa Monica this weekend By Dolores Quintana The Santa Monica Pub Crawl is back this...
Annual Pacific Palisades Ho! Ho! Ho! Returns This Weekend
December 13, 2022 Staff Writer
Event returns to Simon Meadow this Saturday The holidays mean it’s time for the annual Pacific Palisades Ho! Ho! Ho!...
