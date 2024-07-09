Award-Winning Soprano Makes Broad Stage Debut

Golda Zahra to Perform in LA July 13

By Susan Payne

Renowned Soprano Golda Zahra is making her homecoming back to Los Angeles this Saturday at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica.

Music lovers of every generation and genres are invited to experience Golda’s angelic soprano voice along with the Dream Orchestra conducted by Maestro Daniel Suk, who will perform music that will touch and appeal to music lovers of all ages.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, the 2015 LA Spotlight winner Golda’s return to Los Angeles culminates her talent and development in classical music starting a young age.

After high school in 2017, Golda moved to Italy to continue studying opera privately with some of the greatest Italian opera masters. Now at age 25, she returns this Saturday to share the two styles she knows best — opera and Broadway — and everything she’s learned from her overseas studies with Los Angeles.

Performing with Maestro Daniel Suk again, Golda says, is a dream come true, and a full circle moment, as she started training with Suk when she was 16 years old.

“Being able to sing at the Broad Stage is such an honor and it’s a beautiful full circle moment for me. To be able to work with Daniel and the Dream Orchestra; he’s really helped me grow as an artist and given me amazing opportunities and I’m so excited to share this labor of love to the Los Angeles audience and my fellow Angelenos,” Golda said.

Golda’s love for opera dates back to a young singer, age 4, listening to and attending operas with her parents. She studied classical piano and musical theater, ultimately joining the Colburn Music School in downtown LA and dedicated her life to opera. In 2021, as a finalist for Rai Radio’s “Voci in Barcaccia” international opera competition, she recorded a CD for Rai Radio in a performance that was broadcasted live from Rome.

Golda brings her love for operato the Broad Stage this Saturday with hopes to liven her current vision and dream: to make classical voice exciting to all generations. From the perspective of a young classic musical artist, excitement and accessibility is important to Golda.

“As a classical singer, my goal is to make opera accessible for anybody and anyone,” said Golda. “Like Pavarotti, and friends — that was something that brought opera to everyone. It was something that made people smile and it warmed people’s hearts and it brought people together. I want to show everyone that opera is relevant to younger generation because you can feel, understanding and learn something as you listen.”

Together with the Maestro Suk and The Dream Orchestra, Golda is scheduled to perform on July 13 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Broad Stage (1310 11th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401).

“We are bringing something different to the table, showing people that classical music isn’t only for one group of people, it can be enjoyed by anybody and anyone. Making this performance accessible to younger audience — both in ticket prices and relevance — it something that is important to me,” Golda added. For ticket reservations and more information, visit GoldaInConcert.com.