Balloons & Bubbles Returns To The Draycott After A Two Year Hiatus! Palisades Today – June 13th, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Balloons & Bubbles Returns To The Draycott After A Two Year Hiatus!
* California Coastal Commission To Issue Cease-And-Desist To Temescal Ridge Trailhead Property
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
Balloons & Bubbles Returns To The Draycott After A Two Year Hiatus!
“Made With Pride” Artisan Marketplace Premieres at The Santa Monica Place
June 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
In celebration of Pride Month The Santa Monica Place in collaboration with Streetlet and SaMo Pride premiered “Made with Pride”...
Bonin Says Discretionary Funds for Homelessness Measures, Not More Palisades Beach Patrol Officers
June 14, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Councilmember rebuffs PPCC request By Sam Catanzaro The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) has asked Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike...
Watering in City of LA Limited to Twice a Week
June 14, 2022 Staff Writer
New regulations in effect as of June 1 Stricter water conservation rules are now in effect for Los Angeles Department...
Former Riviera Home of the ‘Godmother of Santa Monica’ up for Sale
1707 San Vicente Boulevard property on market for $22 million The former home of the “Godmother of Santa Monica” is...
Palisades Home With View of Catalina on Market for $21 Million
880 Vista Pacifica for sale By Dolores Quintana This home with a gorgeous view is now for sale in Pacific...
How is the Westside Commercial Real Estate Market Recovering?
By Dolores Quintana The commercial real estate market in Los Angeles is still trying to recover from over two years...
Westside Man Arrested in Alleged $5.2 Million Construction Bond Scam
Tommy Lester Watts faces up to 20 years in federal prison By Staff Writer A Westwood man was arrested this...
Column: From Primary to Run-off, Ten Takeaways From the Race to Succeed Mike Bonin in CD-11
June 9, 2022 Nick Antonicello
Erin Darling and Traci Park are polar opposites in style and substance in the race to succeed Mike Bonin By...
Free Frozen Yogurt for High School and College the Palisades’ Yogurt Shoppe
June 9, 2022 Staff Writer
Amalfi Estate’s Anthony Marguleas is treating high school and college seniors to free yogurt at the Yogurt Shoppe in Pacific...
Local Brewery Celebrates National Donut Day
June 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
National donut day celebrations brought sweet treats and a unique beer to the westside. Join us as we explore two...
Wild Spinach Spotted at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
June 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Wild spinach also known as Lambs Quarters is a summer green that can spice up your summer salads with a...
Draycott Bringing Back Balloons and Bubbles
June 8, 2022 Staff Writer
Event making its return Tuesday for the first time in two years By Dolores Quintana The Draycott Restaurant is bringing...
What Is the Most Popular Fast Food Chain in Los Angeles?
June 8, 2022 Staff Writer
Survey finds that Five Guys is the most popular chain in the Los Angeles area By Dolores Quintana Top Agency,...
Runoff Set for LA City Council District 11 Race
June 8, 2022 tj@smmirror.com
Erin Darling and Traci Park finish in first and second place in race to replace Mike Bonin By Sam Catanzaro...
Family Fun and Polo Match Raising Funds for Teen Cancer America This Weekend
June 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
This weekend join Teen Cancer America for a fundraising event at Will Rogers State Park. .Video sponsored by L.A. Orchestra.
