Balloons & Bubbles Returns To The Draycott After A Two Year Hiatus! Palisades Today – June 13th, 2022

* Balloons & Bubbles Returns To The Draycott After A Two Year Hiatus!
* California Coastal Commission To Issue Cease-And-Desist To Temescal Ridge Trailhead Property
Video

“Made With Pride” Artisan Marketplace Premieres at The Santa Monica Place

June 14, 2022

June 14, 2022

In celebration of Pride Month The Santa Monica Place in collaboration with Streetlet and SaMo Pride premiered “Made with Pride”...

LAPD Beach Detail officers arrest a person for sleeping in a restricted area this spring. Photo: LAPD.
Crime, News

Bonin Says Discretionary Funds for Homelessness Measures, Not More Palisades Beach Patrol Officers

June 14, 2022

June 14, 2022

Councilmember rebuffs PPCC request By Sam Catanzaro The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) has asked Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Watering in City of LA Limited to Twice a Week

June 14, 2022

June 14, 2022

New regulations in effect as of June 1 Stricter water conservation rules are now in effect for Los Angeles Department...

Photo: The MLS.
News, Real Estate

Former Riviera Home of the ‘Godmother of Santa Monica’ up for Sale

June 10, 2022

June 10, 2022

1707 San Vicente Boulevard property on market for $22 million The former home of the “Godmother of Santa Monica” is...

Photo: Redfin.
News, Real Estate

Palisades Home With View of Catalina on Market for $21 Million

June 10, 2022

June 10, 2022

880 Vista Pacifica for sale By Dolores Quintana This home with a gorgeous view is now for sale in Pacific...
News, Real Estate

How is the Westside Commercial Real Estate Market Recovering?

June 10, 2022

June 10, 2022

By Dolores Quintana The commercial real estate market in Los Angeles is still trying to recover from over two years...

United States Courthouse - Spring Street. Photo: U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California (Facebook).
News, Real Estate

Westside Man Arrested in Alleged $5.2 Million Construction Bond Scam

June 10, 2022

June 10, 2022

Tommy Lester Watts faces up to 20 years in federal prison By Staff  Writer A Westwood man was arrested this...

Left: Traci Park. Right: Erin Darling. Photos: Official.
News

Column: From Primary to Run-off, Ten Takeaways From the Race to Succeed Mike Bonin in CD-11

June 9, 2022

June 9, 2022

Erin Darling and Traci Park are polar opposites in style and substance in the race to succeed Mike Bonin By...

Photo: Facebook (@ theyogurtshoppe).
News

Free Frozen Yogurt for High School and College the Palisades’ Yogurt Shoppe

June 9, 2022

June 9, 2022

Amalfi Estate’s Anthony Marguleas is treating high school and college seniors to free yogurt at the Yogurt Shoppe in Pacific...
Food & Drink, Video

Local Brewery Celebrates National Donut Day

June 9, 2022

June 9, 2022

National donut day celebrations brought sweet treats and a unique beer to the westside. Join us as we explore two...
Food & Drink, Video

Wild Spinach Spotted at The Santa Monica Farmers Market

June 9, 2022

June 9, 2022

Wild spinach also known as Lambs Quarters is a summer green that can spice up your summer salads with a...

Photo: Facebook (@TheDraycottRestaurant).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Draycott Bringing Back Balloons and Bubbles

June 8, 2022

June 8, 2022

Event making its return Tuesday for the first time in two years By Dolores Quintana The Draycott Restaurant is bringing...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

What Is the Most Popular Fast Food Chain in Los Angeles?

June 8, 2022

June 8, 2022

Survey finds that Five Guys is the most popular chain in the Los Angeles area By Dolores Quintana Top Agency,...
News

Runoff Set for LA City Council District 11 Race

June 8, 2022

June 8, 2022

Erin Darling and Traci Park finish in first and second place in race to replace Mike Bonin By Sam Catanzaro...
Video, Wellness

Family Fun and Polo Match Raising Funds for Teen Cancer America This Weekend

June 8, 2022

June 8, 2022

This weekend join Teen Cancer America for a fundraising event at Will Rogers State Park. .Video sponsored by  L.A. Orchestra.

