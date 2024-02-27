Beginner Photography Course Emphasizing Smartphone Techniques Happening Today in Malibu

Explore photography concepts and practices, covering equipment usage, aesthetic principles and more

Explore photography concepts and practices, covering equipment usage, aesthetic principles, composition, light, color, and texture in an introductory course coming to Michael Landon Community Center.

The instructor, Michael Manfredo, will provide an adapted curriculum, allowing participants to delve into advanced photography using their smartphones through professional photography applications. The course combines lectures with hands-on guided photo-taking and photo-editing sessions.

For more information, go to https://www.malibucity.org/Calendar.aspx?EID=9183&month=2&year=2024&day=28&calType=0