Bel Air Mega-Mansion The One Focus of Legal Battle

The One pulled from Los Angeles Superior Court  foreclosure sale

By Dolores Quintana

An infamous mega mansion in Bel Air continues to be at the center of a lengthy legal battle. 

As reported by the LA Times, Nile Niami’s development company Crestlloyd’s 105,000 square foot mega-mansion in Bel Air, dubbed The One was pulled from a Los Angeles Superior Court’s foreclosure sale in Pomona just as it was set to be auctioned off to the highest bidder. Niami is formerly a film producer who went into real estate after a run of films in the 1990’s. The One is possibly the largest contemporary home in history, but the is not completed and does not have a certificate of occupancy from Los Angeles County. 

The foreclosure auction was set after Crestlloyd failed to pay $106 million in debt to Hankey Capital, the real estate lender Don Hankey’s company, in the spring. This is not the first time that creditors have attempted to sell the property off. It was the third attempt that was delayed by one or more of the involved parties. Hankey put off the sale that was scheduled in July after deciding that the property should be completed and sold by a third party receiver company. This was a choice that was supported by Niami and the other creditors. When Hankey reversed course and pushed the sale ahead, one of the other creditors, Joseph Englanoff’s Yogi Securities Holdings, filed for a temporary restraining order which was not granted. Englanoff is a doctor and a frequent investor in Niami’s deals and believed that Hankey was attempting to take ownership of the property at auction or take all the money generated from the sale. This action delayed the sale to October 27. The delay was an attempt to allow the different creditors time to come to an agreement by Superior Court Judge Mitchell Beckloff. 

The mega-mansion, which was formerly estimated to be worth upwards of $500 million, was estimated to be worth $325 million by Crestlloyd in their bankruptcy documents along with $180 million dollars in debt with $176 million of that total as secured debt according to the LA Times. Bankruptcy Judge Deborah Saltzman will take the case and, for now, that will keep the property from being auctioned off. 

The disputed property, located at 944 Airole Way in Bel Air, is more than just a regular home, according to to the LA Times it “features ultra-luxury amenities such as multiple pools; a spa; a beauty salon with washing, cutting and pedicure stations; cigar and candy rooms; a four-lane bowling alley; a rooftop putting green; and a multiplex-size movie theater.”

SierraConstellation Partners’ Jim Peters has been appointed manager of Crestlloyd according to the LA Times and is quoted by the Times as having said, “the focus will be on completing the home, marketing it and ensuring it is seen by prospective high-level buyers — including one who ultimately purchases it. This isn’t just a regular home to sell, so there’s certain steps you need to take to be able to deal with a home like this. It starts with money, and working out a deal to be able to execute that is probably the top priority right now.” As of now, the foreclosure sale has been postponed to Nov. 29.

The question in this bankruptcy case and struggle for control of the property is based on whether or not the home still has enough value to pay back the creditors like Hankey Capital. The LA Times quotes John Tedford, an attorney at Danning Gill,  “If the property is worth less than Hankey Capital is owed, the judge is more likely to allow Hankey to proceed with its foreclosure,” he said. “It becomes a battle of experts — Crestlloyd’s appraiser versus Hankey Capital’s appraiser — with the judge somehow having to decide how much this unique property is worth.”

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Redfin
News, Real Estate

Palisades ‘Farm House’ Estate Hits Market for $22 Million

November 6, 2021

Read more
November 6, 2021

Contemporary farmhouse-style estate at 937 Las Lomas Avenue for sale By Dolores Quintana Nichols Property Group and The Beverly Hills...
Opinion, Real Estate

Sacto Dems Dump Prop. 13 Reforms

November 5, 2021

Read more
November 5, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist For more than 40 years, Democrats in Sacramento have talked fervently about reforming the 1978 Proposition...
Crime, News

Homeless Person Arrested for Squatting in Palisades Home

November 4, 2021

Read more
November 4, 2021

Arrest made in connection to October 22 incident By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a homeless person for squatting in...
News

Court Decides in Favor of Malibu in Case with Verizon Wireless

November 4, 2021

Read more
November 4, 2021

The U.S. District Court has ruled in favor of the City of Malibu in a case with Verizon about the...
News, Video

‘Veterans Row’ Homeless Encampment Cleared Off San Vicente Blvd

November 4, 2021

Read more
November 4, 2021

The Veterans homeless encampment along San Vicente Blvd has been cleared. Hear from a local Veterans advocate and the VA...

Veterans Row on San Vicente Boulevard in Brentwood. Photo: Juliet Lemar.
News

Veterans Row Cleanup Effort Begins

November 1, 2021

Read more
November 1, 2021

LASD, LA Public Works, LAHSA and more begin abatement process By Sam Catanzaro Efforts to clear the Veteran’s Row homeless...
News, Video

Pali High Has Announces Fall Play “Dangerous Corner”: Palisades Today – November 1, 2021

November 1, 2021

Read more
November 1, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pali High Has Announces Fall Play “Dangerous Corner” * Veterans Gardens...

Eugene Levy. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Life and Arts, News

Drawing For Dinner With Eugene Levy Saturday at The Draycott

October 29, 2021

Read more
October 29, 2021

Saturday at 4:45 p.m. By Dolores Quintana The Pacific Palisades Rotary Club will be holding a raffle drawing this Saturday...
Dining, News

Over a Third of California Restaurants Unable to Pay Rent

October 27, 2021

Read more
October 27, 2021

350,000 restaurant jobs remain unfilled By Dolores Quintana Over a third of California restaurants are unable to pay rent while...
Dining, News

New Executive Chef for Five-Star Malibu Hotel

October 27, 2021

Read more
October 27, 2021

David Fricaud joins the Malibu Beach Inn By Dolores Quintana A new executive chef is jointing the restaurant for a...

A kitten recovered from the engine bay of a vehicle in Brentwood recently. Photo: LAPD.
News, Upbeat Beat

Firefighters Save Kitten Stowaway

October 26, 2021

Read more
October 26, 2021

Cat now up for adoption at the West Los Angeles Shelter By Sam Catanzaro LAFD firefighters in Brentwood helped a...
Fire, News

LAFD Fire Drone Exhibition

October 26, 2021

Read more
October 26, 2021

Westridge Trailhead in Brentwood on November 4 at 12 p.m. By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) will...
News, Video

Spin Deploys New 3-Wheeled E-Scooter

October 26, 2021

Read more
October 26, 2021

Spin has released its new 3 wheel e-scooter providing mobility solutions with increased stability. Video brought to you by Santa...
News, Video

Pali Charter High Board Of Trustees Discusses Vaccine Mandate & Virtual Meetings: Palisades Today – October 25, 2021

October 25, 2021

Read more
October 25, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Businessman Sim Farar Appointed As U.S Representative To The U.N...

A Malibu mansion Jordan’s King Abdullah bought for $70 million. Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

Pandora Papers Reveals Jordan’s King Abdullah Bought $70M Malibu Mansion

October 23, 2021

Read more
October 23, 2021

Westside Real Estate Scene October 25, 2021 By Dolores Quintana The Pandora Papers have revealed the extent of the King...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR