Bella Poarch, TikTok Sensation, Buys Quirky Midcentury Modern Home in Pacific Palisades

Charming and Peaceful Estate Has Japanese Style Tea Room

Los Angeles has no shortage of attractive homes, but finding a truly cool one is a rarity. One such gem is a woodsy hideaway located in Pacific Palisades. While it was built in 1959 and and wasn’t built by a celebrated architect, it exudes an undeniable coolness that captures the attention of anyone who sees it. Despite its quirky floor plan, wildly overgrown garden and some confusing spaces, the house’s overall charm is apparent.

After the owner, a 93-year-old man, passed away, his heirs held a viral online estate sale, and hundreds of people flocked to the property, waiting in line for hours to enter the midcentury wonderland. It was just a matter of time until the house itself was listed for sale. The house ultimately sold for $4.3 million, $400,000 more than the asking price, with 26-year-old Bella Poarch as the winning bidder according to city records. Poarch, a singer and dancer, rose to fame on TikTok, boasting an impressive 92 million followers, the third-most-followed account on the app.

The property is very private and shielded from the public eye, located behind gates in the Palisades foothills. The modern wooden structure’s foyer has stained glass windows and then segues to a fireplace-equipped living room with small sitting room nearby that is wood paneled with views of the backyard. The dining room and kitchen are located to the left of the entryway, with dated appliances but stunning countertops. The main house features two small guest bedrooms that share a single full bathroom. In a separate wing of the house, the master suite has dual walk-in closets, a fireplace, a separate wood-paneled reading room, and a green tiled bathroom. Another large bedroom, which could possibly be for live in help, with ensuite laundry facilities, is located on the opposite side of the house.

The estate boasts more than 800 species of plants and trees on the half acre property. In the backyard you can relax in one of several outdoor areas. You can also explore luxuriant pathways, tons of sculptures, and fountains bubbling happily which gives the outdoor area a peaceful ambiance. A lagoon-style swimming pool is accessible via a Japanese-influenced bridge, while a Japanese-style tea house with a full bathroom, study, and private deck with beautiful ocean views sits at the far rear of the lot, accessible only by a long uphill pathway.