Beloved Palisades Educator Who Lost Home in Fire Celebrates 97th Birthday

Louvenia Jenkins, one of the first Black homeowners in the Pacific Palisades and a longtime educator in Southern California, celebrated her 97th birthday this week, just months after losing her home in the January wildfires that devastated the region.

Known affectionately as “Ms. Lou,” Jenkins marked the milestone in good spirits, according to an update posted to her GoFundMe page, which has raised nearly $60,000 toward rebuilding her life. The fundraiser was launched after Jenkins’ home of more than 70 years was destroyed in the fires, along with all of her possessions.

Jenkins, who was a pioneering Black property owner in the Palisades and a mentor to generations of students, has been the focus of community support and admiration. Last year, students at Santa Monica College created a documentary honoring her legacy and her role in uplifting others.

In addition to her work as an educator, Jenkins funded the Richard L. Sykes Memorial Scholarship through the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), helping dozens of Black students from the Los Angeles area pursue higher education.

With her birthday celebration serving as a renewed call for donations, campaign co-organizer Tarik Richardson wrote: “Thank you for supporting this amazing woman after such a terrible tragedy. I talked to her today and she’s in good spirits, feeling grateful for everyone’s love and support. Please share this campaign to help us say HAPPY BIRTHDAY!”

The most immediate need remains securing stable housing suited for Jenkins’ age and needs.

Funds raised will continue to support Jenkins and her caregiver, Jose, who helped rescue her during the fire and has been ensuring her care ever since.