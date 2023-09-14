Beloved Palisadian Book & Antique Shop Set to Close

Photo: N/A

Its Walls Are Covered With Ceiling-Reaching Book Shelves Displaying an Impressive Collection

By Zach Armstrong

Collection Antiques and Books, a small shop holding a vast selection of classic and modern books ranging all genres at 15326 Antioch, is selling everything 50% off until its closing set for the end of September.

Owned by Jeff Ridgway, the store’s walls are covered with ceiling-reaching book shelves displaying a truly impressive collection. Among other items found in the store were antique clocks, a gramophone, an antique rotary dial phone, busts and antique photographs. 

The shop was a favorite among West L.A. bookworms, known for a stock of rare finds. On a personal note, as I searched for a copy of Ask the Dust by John Fante, a novel which greatly influenced the legendary Charles Bukowski, Jeff’s store was the only one selling a physical copy. It is now perhaps my favorite novel.

The closing of Collection comes around the same time another idiosyncratic Palisadian store already came to an end. Roco Pizza, a jewel-delivery style Pizza outpost founded by California Pizza Kitchen’s co-founder, closed its doors in recent weeks a mere five months after opening them. The dining spot was also located in the Palisades Village.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Progress Comes Along on Saint Laurent’s Palisades Location

September 15, 2023

Read more
September 15, 2023

The luxury French clothing brand is set to have a spot at the intersection of Sunset and N. Swarthmore. @palisadesnews...

Photo: Defend Ballona Wetlands
Hard, News

Environmentalists Crash Retailer’s Grand Opening in West L.A. Over Controversial Restoration Project

September 15, 2023

Read more
September 15, 2023

The Store’s Nonprofit Partner Supports a Controversial Preservation Project By Zach Armstrong REI Co-op is a Seattle retailer that sells...

Photo: Instagram: @tartinesantamonica
Dining, News

“Cult Fave” Bakery to Open Second Santa Monica Outpost

September 14, 2023

Read more
September 14, 2023

It Serves Various “Salad and Shareable Plate” Options Along With an All-Day Breakfast Menu and Several Coffee, Beer and Tea...

Photo: Instagram: @mcconnellsfineicecreams
Dining, News

These are the 27 Flavors Served by McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams

September 14, 2023

Read more
September 14, 2023

Honey & Cornbread Cookies and Toasted Coconut Almond Chip Are Among the 27 Flavors By Zach Armstrong With a sweet...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

Yoga Class Being Held for Palisades Woman’s Club

September 13, 2023

Read more
September 13, 2023

Eileen Mercolino Will Be Teaching for All Levels of Yoga By Zach Armstrong Eileen Mercolino will be teaching an ‘all...

Photo: Circle Moms
News, Upbeat

Informal Gathering for New Mothers Taking Place in Palisades

September 13, 2023

Read more
September 13, 2023

The Circle Meets Weekly for Five Weeks By Zach Armstrong CA Circle by Circle Moms, a weekly gathering with a...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Dolphins Football Top Western League Standings

September 12, 2023

Read more
September 12, 2023

Palisades Comes off a Strong Victory Over St. Genevieve By Zach Armstrong The new season of high school football is...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Woman Charged in Malibu Stabbing of Estranged Husband

September 12, 2023

Read more
September 12, 2023

She Allegedly Enticed the Man to Malibu, Where He Was Fatally Stabbed A 21-year-old woman, Thania Ruano, has been formally...

Photo: Facebook: Fox News
Hard, News

Elon Musk Blames Santa Monica School for Turning Daughter Into Communist

September 12, 2023

Read more
September 12, 2023

The Views of the Tesla CEO’s Daughter Likely Influenced His “Anti-Woke” Stance By Zach Armstrong In an upcoming biography, Elon...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

12,000-seat Beach Volleyball Stadium Coming to Santa Monica

September 11, 2023

Read more
September 11, 2023

For Santa Monica to Host the World’s Top Volleyball Players Feels Like a Homecoming for the Sport. By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Palisades Home With French Country Accents on Market for $3.3M

September 11, 2023

Read more
September 11, 2023

The Spa-Like Bathroom Includes a Standalone Tub, Rainfall Shower, a Vanity and Sauna This traditional residence exudes the charm of...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Renovated 1950s Malibu Beach Home on Market for Nearly $8.5M

September 11, 2023

Read more
September 11, 2023

A Gated Courtyard Entry Opens to Tantalizing Ocean Views By Zach Armstrong Built in 1958, this three-bedroom Malibu home at...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard news, News

Malibu Retreat to Include “Sacred Feminine Rituals”

September 8, 2023

Read more
September 8, 2023

Other Exercises Will Include Somatic Reprogramming Practices By Zach Armstrong “Embracing The Arc Of The Feminine”, a series of experiential...

Photo: Instagram: @thegarybusey
Hard, News

Actor Accused of Hit-and-Run Incident in Malibu

September 8, 2023

Read more
September 8, 2023

The Lethal Weapon Actor Is Alleged to Have Collided His Blue Volvo With Another Vehicle Actor Gary Busey, who already...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Circuit Building and Coding Class for Teenagers Coming to Palisades

September 8, 2023

Read more
September 8, 2023

Students Will Build Circuits Using Breadboards, Batteries, LEDs, Switches, and Other Electronic Components Arduino, a potent microcontroller, holds the potential...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR