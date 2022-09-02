Ben Affleck Sells Pacific Palisades Bachelor Estate In Three Weeks

Photo: The Agency

Actor And Director Listed The Home For Nearly $30 Million

By Dolores Quintana

Ben Affleck has more great news since, after only three weeks, his Pacific Palisades bachelor pad has already gone into contract as reported by Mansion Global. The actor and director had put the property located at 1172 Napoli Drive on the market for $29,995 million on August 11. Affleck purchased the home in 2018 for $19 million after his divorce from actor Jennifer Garner. 

According to Mansion Global and listing records, the mansion went into contract on Tuesday, August 30. No details, including the buyer and the price, have been released publicly. The listing agents Santiago Arana and Amir Mostame of The Agency declined to comment on the sale. 

The sale has taken place only ten days after Affleck married actor and singer Jennifer Lopez in a second and more formal ceremony at his estate in Georgia. 

The listing describes the home and says the estate “is a gated oasis located next to the prestigious Riviera Country Club. With seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and an impressive 13,452-square-foot floorplan on over a half-acre, this home beckon a coveted lifestyle of beauty and comfort.

Immediately making an impression with a grand facade and lush front yard, the home features a columned front porch, a three-car garage and a motor court. Inside, ceilings soar overhead and a curved staircase greets guests in the foyer. Find a lovely sitting room with box-beamed ceilings and bay windows, a formal dining room with a statement chandelier and an enticing family room with a fireplace and a wall of glass that opens to the tranquil outdoor space. Dine al fresco under the covered patio (complete with heaters, a fireplace and a flatscreen), cook a delicious meal in the outdoor kitchen, lounge poolside, soak in the spa or have a splash of fun with the waterslide. Enjoy an expansive lawn, raised garden beds, a gorgeous guesthouse with a kitchenette and bathroom and the privacy created by surrounding ficus trees.”

