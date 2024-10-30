Big Blue Bus to Unveil New Dog Park with Community Celebration

Photo: Getty

Attendees Can Enter Their Pets in a Doggie Fall Fashion Show, With Prizes From Local Businesses

The City of Santa Monica’s Big Blue Bus is set to host a grand opening for its new off-leash dog park, Little Blue Dog Run, on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held at Big Blue Bus headquarters, located at 1660 7th St.

The project, a collaboration between Big Blue Bus, Santa Monica’s Public Works Department, contractor Ramco, and architect SWA Group, transforms an underutilized space next to the headquarters into a community green area. Little Blue Dog Run will feature fenced areas for dogs of all sizes, dog-friendly water fountains, trees, and a picnic area with seating.

“This project aligns with our mission to improve lives by promoting connection, access, and mobility, while contributing to a clean and safe Santa Monica,” Department of Transportation Director Anuj Gupta said. The area, which serves as a major bus stop and layover, now includes improved lighting and security cameras to enhance safety.

The grand opening celebration will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, pet safety demonstrations by Love At First Sit, agility shows by Fitdog, and dog adoption opportunities from the Santa Monica Animal Shelter. 

The Santa Monica Veterinary Group will offer free exam vouchers, and attendees can enter their pets in a Doggie Fall Fashion Show, with prizes from local businesses including Wag Hotels and Westside Dog Gang.

For more information, go to https://www.santamonica.gov/events/42nbg9mfkej9e6qmw6wz7vwjnw/202411091100.

in News, Upbeat
