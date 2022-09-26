Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.
* Tour a Palisades Home Redesigned By AD 100 Designer Mandy Cheng
* Bluff Top Cemetery Coming To Malibu?
* Local Properties for Sale and Rent in Your Neighborhood!
Host – @juliet.lemar
Bluff Top Cemetery Coming To Malibu?: Palisades Real Estate Report – September 26th 2022
50 Apartments and Retail Under Construction on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice
September 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Construction is underway for a mixed use 50 apartment and retail space building on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice..Video brought to...
Jae Omar-Design Brentwood Mansion Lists for Nearly $12 Million
September 24, 2022 Staff Writer
The home is built for the concept of indoor/outdoor living that comes with an open plan layout and glass walls...
Sale of the Familian Campus of American Jewish University Finalized
September 24, 2022 Staff Writer
AJU Board votes September 13 to approve sale to EF Education First Last week the American Jewish University Board of...
Kim Kardashian Buys Cindy Crawford’s Former Malibu Estate for $70 Million
September 23, 2022 Staff Writer
Sale priciest residential transfer in Malibu of 2022 and is also the year’s fourth-priciest sale in the state By Dolores...
Three Burglary Suspects Enter Occupied Pacific Palisades Home
September 23, 2022 Staff Writer
Pacific Palisades Crime Update By LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin Good Evening Everyone, Sorry for the late distribution of...
LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell Endorses Erin Darling for Los Angeles City Council
September 23, 2022 Nick Antonicello
Mitchell becomes the latest in a long and growing list of Westside elected officials to endorse the Venice local! By...
LA Councilman Gil Cedillo Endorses Traci Park in CD-11
September 23, 2022 Nick Antonicello
Councilman praises Park, calls her “a fighter that will stand up for both the unhoused and housed.” California Lt. Governor...
Grindr Names New CEO After Years of App Controversy
By Susan Payne Last week, the popular dating app Grindr, used by millions of gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people,...
New Orleans Fried Chicken Institution Willie Mae’s Now Open for Delivery in LA With Venice Location Coming Soon
By Dolores Quintana While Willie Mae’s Scotch House Restaurant has not yet opened their sit down restaurant in Venice, the...
Draycott Restaurant Raising Funds Palisades Charter Elementary
Proceeds from restaurant’s happy hour will raise funds for school’s PEP program By Dolores Quintana It’s September and Happy Hour...
Farmshop Releases Dinner Menu
Dinner hours take place between 5:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday By Dolores Quintana Farmshop in the Brentwood Country...
Famous Italian Singer Zucchero to Play Beverly Hills Theatre on Sept. 30
September 21, 2022 Staff Writer
Zucchero will play at Beverly Hills’ Saban Theatre, one of several American stops on his World Wide Tour By Susan...
‘Sameday Health’ Launches Monkeypox Testing at Venice Beach Location
September 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Get a same day appointments and 48 hour test results for covid-19, Flu, and Monkeypox testing now available at the...
Pacific Palisades Community Council Hosting the CD 11 Candidates for Forum This Week
September 20, 2022 Staff Writer
September 22 at 6:45 p.m. The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) is hosting CD 11 candidates Erin Darling and Traci...
Critically Endangered Frogs Raised at the Aquarium of the Pacific Released Back Into the Wild
September 20, 2022 Staff Writer
Tadpoles released into local mountains September 15 Critically endangered mountain yellow-legged frogs that were raised and cared for at the...
digital
