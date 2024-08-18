Boutique Massage Studio EuroMassage Reopens in Los Angeles with Professional  Massage Services

Photo: Official

EuroMassage, Sports, Swedish, Thai, and Deep Tissue Massages in a Safe Private Setting.  

EuroMassage, the boutique massage shop located on Beverly Blvd in Los Angeles, has reopened its doors after an extended closure due to the pandemic. Originally established in  2017, the studio resumed operations in January 2024. Offering a range of massage therapies in a safe and private setting with easy access and free private parking.  

EuroMassage, founded by Danish native Bo Lorentzen, specializes in various massage techniques, including Swedish, Thai, and deep-tissue massages. The massage shop offers a large variety of massage styles; among the more popular are 60-minute sessions starting at $65  for Swedish/Thai/combo massages and $80 for deep tissue massages. A special 90-minute  session is available for $100.  

Swedish massage is a well known style, defined by a combination of strokes and pressures  using the palm, edge of the hand, and fingers. The deep tissue massage applies firmer  pressure, utilizing the edge of the hand, palm, forearm, and elbow pressure as needed.  

All therapists at EuroMassage are licensed by the California Massage Therapy Council (CMTC),  ensuring a professional and qualified experience for every customer.  

Customers can book appointments directly through the massage shop website,  EuroMassage.com, which features an easy-to-use online booking system powered by Square.  The website offers full visibility of available appointments and allows clients to book directly online. While text booking is available, the website remains the fastest and most efficient way to secure a session.  

EuroMassage provides a personalized experience, focusing on the individual needs of each  customer without upselling unnecessary services. The massage shop is committed to  transparency, offering straightforward pricing with no hidden fees. 

in News
Related Posts
Hard, News

Woman Rescued After Falling from Santa Monica Pier: Report

August 19, 2024

Read more
August 19, 2024

A woman was rescued late Thursday night  A woman was rescued late Thursday night after she either fell or jumped...
News, Upbeat

George Wolfberg Park to PCH Trail Info Session Scheduled

August 18, 2024

Read more
August 18, 2024

Residents Can Gain Insights Into the Project Palisades residents interested in learning more about the upcoming trail that will connect...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
News

Preliminary Injunction Issued After UCLA is Accused of Allowing Religious Discrimination During Pro-Palestinian Encampment

August 16, 2024

Read more
August 16, 2024

Federal Judge Rules Against UCLA in Lawsuit Filed by Jewish Students  A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction requiring...

Photo: Kruse and Company
Hard, News

Palisades Bike Shop to Close, Transition to Mobile Business Model

August 15, 2024

Read more
August 15, 2024

Kruse and Company Will Continue Serving as a Dealer of Electric Bicycles From Brands Such as Tern, Royal Dutch Gazelle,...
Hard, News

Santa Monica Physician Charged in Connection to Matthew Perry’s Death

August 15, 2024

Read more
August 15, 2024

The Indictment Alleges That Plasencia Was Complicit in Distributing Ketamine to Perry During the Actor’s Final Weeks Dr. Salvador Plasencia,...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

McDonald’s Hosts Exclusive ‘Collector’s Club Poolside Paradise’ at Santa Monica Pier

August 15, 2024

Read more
August 15, 2024

Celebrate with Limited-Edition Collector’s Cups, Themed Cocktails, Beachside DJ Set McDonald’s is hosting the “Collector’s Club Poolside Paradise,” a summer...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Missing Woman, 26, Sought by SMPD

August 15, 2024

Read more
August 15, 2024

Police believe Hespanhol may not be familiar with the area The Santa Monica Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance...
News, Upbeat

“Memnon” Premiering This Fall at Getty Villa Museum

August 14, 2024

Read more
August 14, 2024

“Memnon” Revives an Ancient Greek Legend That Has Remained Largely Overlooked for Centuries The Getty Villa Museum will host the...

Photo: Day of the Dog
News, Upbeat

North America’s Biggest Dog Festival to Return to Santa Monica

August 14, 2024

Read more
August 14, 2024

Attendees Can Participate in a 100-Foot Pool Party, Dog Races, a Foam Party for Pups and a Dog Surfing Wave...

Photo: California OES
News

Recent Earthquakes in Southern California Prompt Renewed Focus on Preparedness

August 14, 2024

Read more
August 14, 2024

Experts Urge Use of My Shake App and Emergency Kits as Seismic Activity Increases Los Angeles has experienced two earthquakes...
News

As Mpox Numbers Rise, Officials Encourage Awareness, Vaccination

August 14, 2024

Read more
August 14, 2024

By Susan Payne Cases of mpox are increasing in LA County, and it is important for residents of Los Angeles...
News, Video

(Video) Well Marriage Helps Couples Find Their Way Back to Each Other

August 14, 2024

Read more
August 14, 2024

This marriage counseling center is changing how the therapeutic world handles relationships. @palisadesnews This marriage counseling center is changing how...

Photo: LAFD
News, Upbeat

Palisades Sees Back-to-Back Hiker Rescues Related to Extreme Heat

August 13, 2024

Read more
August 13, 2024

Both Incidents Were Managed by Lafd’s West Bureau and Involved Multiple Units The Los Angeles Fire Department conducted two hiker...
News

Award-Winning Opera Singer and L.A. Native Golda Zahra Joins International Ensemble Performing Giacomo Puccini’s Turandot at Walt Disney Hall

August 13, 2024

Read more
August 13, 2024

Golda will make her professional role debut as Liu at the Pacific Music Festival’s concert gala production celebrating 100 years...
News, Video

(Video) “Harvest House of Cannabis” Opens in Santa Monica

August 12, 2024

Read more
August 12, 2024

The New Dispensary Business Is Located at 1418 Wilshire Blvd. @palisadesnews The new business is located at 1418 Wilshire Boulevard...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR