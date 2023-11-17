Boys & Girls Club of Malibu Unveils Storefront Offering Youth Mentorships and Workshops

The Multifaceted Venue Showcases Local, Sustainable, and Socially Conscious Products and Hosts Workshops to Engage Young Individuals

The Boys & Girls Club of Malibu has announced the inauguration of “Third Space” – a novel initiative combining a store, gallery, and innovation center catering to all ages in downtown Malibu. Opening with a focus on the theme of “PLAY,” Third Space embodies a holistic approach to youth development, emphasizing creativity, collaboration, mentorship, and sustainability.

Situated at 23359 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu Village, the multifaceted venue showcases local, sustainable, and socially conscious products and hosts workshops to engage young individuals. A portion of all purchases contributes to BGCM’s mental health services and educational initiatives. The store features items from young entrepreneurs and creators such as Boyso Soaps, C & the Moon, From the Ash Studio, Malibu High School’s Zanmi Club, and Stapelstein. It serves as both a marketplace and a platform for youth to interact with local entrepreneurs, artists, and creators through mentorship opportunities.

Workshops at Third Space cater to grades K-12, offering imaginative sessions for younger children to explore products like Stapelstein and creative workshops for older teens to transform their ideas into reality. The venue serves as a hub in the Malibu community, fostering care, connection, and creativity outside traditional spaces.

Vendors showcasing their work at Third Space include a diverse array of brands, artists, and creators contributing to the ethos of sustainability, creativity, and youth engagement. The initiative’s offerings range from ceramics and skincare to books, jewelry, and environmental projects, aiming to empower and educate through creativity.