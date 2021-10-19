Ex-Navy Rescue swimmer and triathlete, Jordan Hunter is changing the statistics of African Americans not knowing how to swim and forming people of color triathlon groups to inspire others through his company Say it Loud Media Jordan and a team are competing in the next Herbalife 24 Triathlon starting on the beaches of Venice. Video brought to you by The Playground.
Breaking Barriers Through Sport
Free Walk Up Flu Shot Clinic in Pacific Palisades This Weekend
October 13, 2021 Staff Writer
A free drive thru and walk up flu shot clinic is coming to the Pacific Palisades this weekend. The event...
UCLA awarded $1 Million Dollars Towards Enabling Safer Bike Commutes
October 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Civic Bicycle Commuting team along with partners is one of six competitors for the Civic Innovation Challenge backed by...
Pali High Debuts Fall Musical Avenue Q Live on Stage
October 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Pali high students bring the musical Avenue Q to the stage for a limited time. Video brought to you by...
Barn Owl Nesting Box Program Comes to The Westside.
October 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The barn owl nesting box program from Citizens for Los Angeles Wildlife is helping these birds create a network of...
Normalize Kindness at La La Land Kind Cafe
September 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
La La La Land Kind Cafe focuses on hiring and mentoring foster youth who have aged out of the foster...
Canstruction Fights Hunger Through Art
September 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
International hunger relief fundraiser Canstruction makes an appearance at the Westfield Century City mall and we have the highlights. Video...
The Rich History of Prehemptive CBD Creams
September 27, 2021 Staff Writer
The following is a question and answer with Paul Herve, founder of Prehemptive CBD creams, based on the formulas of a botanical...
Heroes Golf Course Supports Veterans Through Play
September 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Heroes Golf Course is Dedicated to Helping Veterans Recover from Illness and Successfully Assimilate Back into Society all while providing...
Students Helping Students Level Up Their Education Resources
September 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Level Up LA is a Westside based organization started by high school students at Pali High to help provide essential...
Reimagine Everyday Materials Into Works of Art at ReDiscover’s Fall Camps
September 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
ReDiscover Center is now offering Fall programs focused on education and creative expression within schools and at their 2,500 sf...
Breaking the Cycle of Poverty Through the Power of Work
September 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Little Market is a mission driven nonprofit organization with the fundamental belief that every person deserves a safe job,...
Weekly Skate Meetup Cultivates an Inclusive Community
September 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
L.A Skate Hunnies was born during the pandemic as a way to connect with others through exercise, in just over...
ReDiscover Your Creativity Through Sustainability
August 31, 2021 Juliet Lemar
ReDiscover Center is helping develop children’s creativity through hands-on making with sustainable materials. Learn more in this video brought to...
Dog Agility Park and Picnic Area Coming to Downtown
August 24, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A Big Blue Bus representative outlines how BBB is creatively changing one of their bus stop areas into a community...
Local Bakery Hosts Live Music on Sawtelle Blvd
August 17, 2021 Juliet Lemar
New date night idea? Local bakery B Sweet hosts a free live music event on Sawtelle Blvd every week, tune...
digital
