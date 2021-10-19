Breaking Barriers Through Sport

Ex-Navy Rescue swimmer and triathlete, Jordan Hunter is changing the statistics of African Americans not knowing how to swim and forming people of color triathlon groups to inspire others through his company Say it Loud Media Jordan and a team are competing in the next Herbalife 24 Triathlon starting on the beaches of Venice. Video brought to you by The Playground.

in Westside Wellness
Related Posts
News, Westside Wellness

Free Walk Up Flu Shot Clinic in Pacific Palisades This Weekend

October 13, 2021

Read more
October 13, 2021

A free drive thru and walk up flu shot clinic is coming to the Pacific Palisades this weekend. The event...
Video, Westside Wellness

UCLA awarded $1 Million Dollars Towards Enabling Safer Bike Commutes

October 11, 2021

Read more
October 11, 2021

The Civic Bicycle Commuting team along with partners is one of six competitors for the Civic Innovation Challenge backed by...
Video, Westside Wellness

Pali High Debuts Fall Musical Avenue Q Live on Stage

October 11, 2021

Read more
October 11, 2021

Pali high students bring the musical Avenue Q to the stage for a limited time. Video brought to you by...
Video, Westside Wellness

Barn Owl Nesting Box Program Comes to The Westside.

October 5, 2021

Read more
October 5, 2021

The barn owl nesting box program from Citizens for Los Angeles Wildlife is helping these birds create a network of...
Video, Westside Wellness

Normalize Kindness at La La Land Kind Cafe

September 28, 2021

Read more
September 28, 2021

La La La Land Kind Cafe focuses on hiring and mentoring foster youth who have aged out of the foster...
Video, Westside Wellness

Canstruction Fights Hunger Through Art

September 28, 2021

Read more
September 28, 2021

International hunger relief fundraiser Canstruction makes an appearance at the Westfield Century City mall and we have the highlights. Video...
Westside Wellness

The Rich History of Prehemptive CBD Creams

September 27, 2021

Read more
September 27, 2021

The following is a question and answer with Paul Herve, founder of Prehemptive CBD creams, based on the formulas of a botanical...
Video, Westside Wellness

Heroes Golf Course Supports Veterans Through Play

September 14, 2021

Read more
September 14, 2021

Heroes Golf Course is Dedicated to Helping Veterans Recover from Illness and Successfully Assimilate Back into Society all while providing...
Education, Video, Westside Wellness

Students Helping Students Level Up Their Education Resources

September 10, 2021

Read more
September 10, 2021

Level Up LA is a Westside based organization started by high school students at Pali High to help provide essential...
Video, Westside Wellness

Reimagine Everyday Materials Into Works of Art at ReDiscover’s Fall Camps

September 7, 2021

Read more
September 7, 2021

ReDiscover Center is now offering Fall programs focused on education and creative expression within schools and at their 2,500 sf...
Video, Westside Wellness

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty Through the Power of Work

September 7, 2021

Read more
September 7, 2021

The Little Market is a mission driven nonprofit organization with the fundamental belief that every person deserves a safe job,...
Video, Westside Wellness

Weekly Skate Meetup Cultivates an Inclusive Community

September 2, 2021

Read more
September 2, 2021

L.A Skate Hunnies was born during the pandemic as a way to connect with others through exercise, in just over...
Video, Westside Wellness

ReDiscover Your Creativity Through Sustainability

August 31, 2021

Read more
August 31, 2021

ReDiscover Center is helping develop children’s creativity through hands-on making with sustainable materials. Learn more in this video brought to...
Video, Westside Wellness

Dog Agility Park and Picnic Area Coming to Downtown

August 24, 2021

Read more
August 24, 2021

A Big Blue Bus representative outlines how BBB is creatively changing one of their bus stop areas into a community...
Video, Westside Wellness

Local Bakery Hosts Live Music on Sawtelle Blvd

August 17, 2021

Read more
August 17, 2021

New date night idea? Local bakery B Sweet hosts a free live music event on Sawtelle Blvd every week, tune...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR