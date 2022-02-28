Critical Need for Blood Donations on the Westside

Photo: The American Red Cross.

American Red Cross, UCLA Health continue to face a national blood emergency

By Dolores Quintana 

The American Red Cross continues to face a national blood emergency. There is a critical need for Americans of all blood types to step up and donate not just blood but platelets and convalescent blood plasma as well, which can be used to ease the suffering of people who have Covid.  All of these life-saving donations can make the difference between life and death for trauma victims, cancer patients and people with blood disorders. Convalescent blood plasma from people who have recently recovered from Covid is just as important with the ongoing pandemic. 

As the Red Cross website says, “The Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade. The dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants. Your donation is desperately needed.”

You can also contact The Red Cross through their donation app, at their donation webpage or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Everyone who donates to the Red Cross until February 28 will receive a free $10 Amazon gift card via email thanks to Amazon.com. 

UCLA Health has also put out an urgent request specifically for convalescent plasma donations. If you have recovered from Covid 19 in the last six months, all you have to do is “email a copy of your positive testing results, your name, and telephone number to gotblood@mednet.ucla.edu and a convalescent plasma donation coordinator will contact you to schedule your life saving donation!” The UCLA Blood & Platelet Center has an informational page here and the page where you can go to schedule an appointment or find a local blood drive on the Westside or elsewhere in Los Angeles is here.

The statement from UCLA Blood & Platelet Center is very succinct on this crisis, “On behalf of the UCLA Blood & Platelet Center, I would like to thank you for your past donation with our center. No words can aptly capture the gift you have given by donating blood and blood components for our UCLA patients.  

Although the pandemic is improving in our region, there is still a need for blood as hospital demands continue to outpace donations. There is a severe blood shortage affecting our center and blood suppliers across the nation such as the American Red Cross. The shortage is expected to continue for the foreseeable future.

UCLA patients remain in dire need of life-saving blood products and immediate action is necessary to avoid negative effects to patients. While we recognize that our lives are returning to pre-pandemic activities, we respectfully ask that you donate blood and encourage your friends and family to donate to support patients in our community. 

Please donate whole blood or apheresis platelets at one of our centers or mobile sites.  You may schedule your appointment online at https://www.uclahealth.org/gotblood/ or by calling (310) 825-0888, select option 2.”

in News, Westside Wellness
Related Posts
Palisades Drive near Sunset Boulevard. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Transportation

City Council Looking Into Reducing Speed Limits for Palisades Streets

February 28, 2022

Read more
February 28, 2022

City Council Transportation Committee approves LADOT speed reduction plan By Sam Catanzaro Reduced speed limits may be coming for streets...
News, Video

Pali High School Senior Raises Funds for Leukemia Society: Palisades Today – February 28th 2022

February 28, 2022

Read more
February 28, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Puzzle Zoo On Sunset Blvd Has Closed After Church Gives 30 Days...
News, Video

Protesters Gather in Westwood Calling for U.S Support for Ukraine

February 28, 2022

Read more
February 28, 2022

A mass of protesters gathered on Veteran and Wilshire Ave to protest the Russian attacks on Ukraine. Hear what protesters...

LAX Suites on Aviation Boulevard. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

The City and County of LA Announce Proposed Purchases of Properties Through Project Homekey

February 25, 2022

Read more
February 25, 2022

Two Westside-area hotels included By Dolores Quintana The City of Los Angeles has announced that the Board of Commissioners of...

Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin. Photo: Juliet Lemar.
Crime, News

PPCC Hosts Public Safety Meeting

February 24, 2022

Read more
February 24, 2022

Feb. 10 meeting held with LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin and Sergeant Scott Alpert By Dolores Quintana Senior Lead...

Mayoral candidates on the stage at LMU for a debate this week. Photo: Facebook (@lmula).
News

Protestors Disrupt First Debate Among LA Mayoral Candidates

February 24, 2022

Read more
February 24, 2022

One protestor rushes stage at Tuesday evening debate at LMU By Sam Catanzaro Protesters disrupted the Los Angeles Mayoral Debate...

Photo: Facebook (@LACAssessor).
News

Prang Seeks Third Term as LA County Assessor

February 23, 2022

Read more
February 23, 2022

Incumbent explains the role of the assessor and its impact on residential and commercial properties By Nick Antonicello For too...

Photo: Facebook (@MoonshadowsMalibu90265)
Dining, News

Local Restaurant Named One of Top-100 Restaurants in Country

February 23, 2022

Read more
February 23, 2022

Moonshadows makes Yelp’s annual top-100 list By Dolores Quintana  A local oceanfront restaurant has been named one of the top-100...

Photo: Courtesy Sylvan Learning Center
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Brentwood Welcomes New Sylvan Learning Center

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

By Susan Payne  A new Sylvan Learning Center is ready to tackle learning challenges students in Brentwood, Pacific Palisades and...
News, Video

Santa Monica Library Goes Fine Free

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

Santa Monica Public Library is going fine free! Learn more in this video brought to you by The Invisible Gardener.

Joaquin Niemann (right) pictured with Tiger Woods following his victory at the 2022 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. Photo: Facebook (@thegenesisinv).
News

Joaquin Niemann Wins 2022 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

Chilean golfer wins in wire-to-wire fashion By Dan Scali/Genesis Invitational  Winning wire-to-wire on the PGA TOUR is not an easy...

A wildfire in Lake Elsinore, California, in 2018. Under one possible scenario, the study projects, the number of days with a high risk for fire would nearly double to about 58 days per year by 2100. Photo: slworking2/Flickr.
News

Even in Southern California, Wildfire Frequency Is Likely to Increase by End of Century

February 21, 2022

Read more
February 21, 2022

UCLA-led research forecasts an increase in the number of days with high risk for fire By David Colgan/UCLA Newsroom California’s...
News, Video

LA Unified School District Will Drop Mask Mandates: Palisades Today – February 21st 2022

February 21, 2022

Read more
February 21, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Man Wielding Machete Causes PCH Lane Closure* LA Unified School District Will...

Photo: realtor.com.
News, Real Estate

Mid-Century Malibu Home Designed by Buff and Hensman Sells for $17.5 Million

February 19, 2022

Read more
February 19, 2022

Ravishing Malibu mid-century home sells after only 30 days on the market By Dolores Quintana A Mid-Century Malibu home near...

A conceptual rendering of a station on the California High Speed Rail system. Credit: Kilograph.
News, Real Estate, Transportation

Vegas to LA High-Speed Rail Project Inches Forward

February 18, 2022

Read more
February 18, 2022

Brightline West tentatively set to break ground in 2023 By Dolores Quintana Brightline West, a proposed high speed rail project...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR