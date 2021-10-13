Free Walk Up Flu Shot Clinic in Pacific Palisades This Weekend

A free drive thru and walk up flu shot clinic is coming to the Pacific Palisades this weekend.

The event will take place Saturday, October 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club, 901 Haverford Avenue, who is teaming up with LA County for the event.

According to the LA County Department of Public Health, everyone six months and older should receive a flu immunization, especially pregnant women or those who just had a baby, children five years or older, aging adults 65 and older, people who have certain chronic medical conditions, health care workers and essential workers.

County health officials noted that regardless if you have symptoms, delay getting a flu shot if you think or know you have COVID-19.