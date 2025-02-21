Breaking News: L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Removes Fire Chief, Appoints Interim Leader

Kristin Crowley Removed as Fire Chief; Veteran Firefighter Steps in as Interim Chief

Mayor Karen Bass removed Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley from her position effective immediately, the mayor’s office announced Wednesday. Former Chief Deputy Ronnie Villanueva, a 41-year veteran of the Los Angeles Fire Department, has been appointed as interim fire chief.

This move comes days after the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to Mayor Bass’ statement that Chief Crowley did not properly warn her before leaving for her trip to Ghana. The LAFD responded to that claim on February 19 to NBC 4 Los Angeles, “Prior to the Palisades Fire, the LAFD emailed two separate media advisories, conducted multiple live and recorded media interviews about the predicted extreme fire weather, and notified City Officials about the upcoming weather event.”, adding that they followed all standard LAFD procedures.

Bass cited concerns over public safety and department operations as reasons for the leadership change.

“Acting in the best interests of Los Angeles’ public safety and for the operations of the Los Angeles Fire Department, I have removed Kristin Crowley as fire chief,” Bass said in a statement. “We know that 1,000 firefighters that could have been on duty on the morning the fires broke out were instead sent home on Chief Crowley’s watch.”

Bass also pointed to Crowley’s refusal to complete an after-action report requested by the Fire Commission following recent wildfires as a factor in her decision.

“The heroism of our firefighters – during the Palisades fire and every single day – is without question,” Bass said. “Bringing new leadership to the Fire Department is what our city needs.”

Villanueva, who retired just seven months ago as the department’s chief deputy of emergency operations, will serve in the interim role while the city conducts a national search for a permanent chief.

“While the department is in the experienced and expert hands of Chief Villanueva, my office will lead a national search, and I will speak directly with firefighters and Angelenos about what they want to see in their next permanent chief,” Bass said.

Villanueva spent 24 years in the field before becoming a chief officer, holding key leadership roles in fire suppression, emergency management, and overseeing thousands of department personnel.

Bass is expected to address the decision further at a press conference scheduled for 11:45 a.m. PT.

News, Video

(Video) Enjoy Beach Proximity and Prime Amenities at Ocean View Hotel

February 17, 2025

Read more
February 17, 2025

For More Info, Go To Oceanviewsantamonica.com For More Info, Go To https://t.co/1RJBAOG3rO pic.twitter.com/1KlN8OZQeO — Palisades News (@PalisadesNewsLA) February 17, 2025

