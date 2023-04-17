Brentwood Home of Late Betty White Demolished

Home purchased with husband Allen Ludden in 1968

The longtime Brentwood residence of beloved actress Betty White has been recently demolished, according to reports. White, who passed away on December 31, 2021, just a few weeks before her 100th birthday, had purchased the home with her husband, TV personality Allen Ludden, back in 1968.

The Wall Street Journal revealed that the celebrity couple had bought the two-story home due to its private setting and its convenient proximity to Hollywood studios. Aerial footage now shows mostly dirt where the once-standing home used to be, signaling its recent demolition. After White’s death, the property was reportedly sold for $10.678 million in June of the same year. The late actress, known for her iconic role on the popular TV show “Golden Girls” and her philanthropic work, had a long and illustrious career in the entertainment industry. Her Brentwood home held special significance as a place where she had made memories with her late husband and had resided for many years.

As of now, no details regarding the reason behind the demolition of the Brentwood home have been disclosed. However, the news has generated interest among fans and followers of the legendary actress, as they remember her life and legacy in the entertainment world.

