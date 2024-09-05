Bruce Lurie Gallery to Host ‘Sonic Visions’ Exhibition Featuring Mark Acetelli and George Mead

The exhibition highlights the intersection of visual art and music, exploring themes of identity, history, and resilience

The Bruce Lurie Gallery will open its latest exhibition, “Sonic Visions,” featuring new works by artists Mark Acetelli and George Mead, on September 7. The exhibition will run through October 2, with an opening reception scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. on September 7.

Mark Acetelli, a Detroit native, draws from his background in a creative household where his mother’s passion for painting inspired his artistic journey. A self-taught artist, Acetelli’s newest series, “Gathering Light,” explores themes of resilience, overcoming challenges, and finding hope in darkness. The series is intended to inspire viewers, symbolizing the idea that light can always be found, even in the most difficult moments.

George Mead, who studied at institutions such as The Museum School of Fine Arts in Boston and the California College of Arts and Crafts in Oakland, brings a diverse range of influences to his work. His photorealist style captures the significance of album covers in preserving moments and memories.

The exhibition highlights the intersection of visual art and music, exploring themes of identity, history, and resilience.