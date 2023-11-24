Burglars Apprehended After Stealing Safe From Resident

Reports Indicated a Suspicious Vehicle Was Observed Leaving the Area

On Nov. 21, around 12:45 PM, Santa Monica Police Department Officers responded to a potential residential burglary reported in the 500 block of 9th Street. Reports indicated a suspicious vehicle was observed leaving the area.

Officers in the vicinity identified a vehicle matching the description, which they stopped, while confirming that a residential burglary had indeed occurred. Subsequently, SMPD Officers apprehended the occupants of the vehicle.

Upon further investigation, law enforcement officers discovered a safe inside the suspects’ vehicle that belonged to the resident, along with other evidentiary items. The individuals in the vehicle, Christofer Martinez Infante (DOB 8/4/2000), aged 23, and Jeffrey Owen Wright (DOB 1/7/2001), aged 22, were both charged with Residential Burglary and are currently being held without bail.

As the investigation remains ongoing, limited details are currently accessible. Anyone possessing additional information related to this incident is urged to contact SMPD Detective Isaac Reyes at (310) 458-4852, Detective Sgt. Lozano at (310) 458-8774, or reach out to the Watch Commander (available 24 hours) at (310) 458-8426.