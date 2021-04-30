Canter’s Deli Opens Westside Location

Iconic LA restaurant comes to Santa Monica and Bundy

By Kerry Slater

Landmark restaurant and bakery Canter’s Deli has opened a location on the Westside.

As reported by Toddickallen, Canter’s Deli is open at 2109 Santa Monica Boulevard (near Bundy) on the second story of the strip mall.

According their online order portal, the restaurant is up and running from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Since 1931, Canter’s has been serving up some of LA’s finest deli cuisine. Voted in the past the best pastrami by the LA Times and LA Weekly, Canter’s is a culinary landmark is lovingly managed by the third- and fourth-generations of the Canter family. The restaurant first opened in Boyle Heights, and later moved to the Fairfax District where it has become a landmark.

“Whether it’s the freshly-baked breads, or the famous house-made pickles, Canter’s always goes the extra mile to provide the authentic, traditional Jewish deli experience, which helped grow the restaurant from a small storefront to the massive operation that it is today. As inviting as its food, Canter’s is also known for its welcoming ambiance, a perfect blend of contemporary comfort with the nostalgic charm of its stylish 1950’s decor. Canter’s continues to stand out as a unique dining experience that transports patrons back to the golden age of delis,” reads their website.

According to the restaurant, over the years Canter’s has sold over: 2 Million Pounds of Lox, 10 Million Pounds of Corned Beef, 7 Million Pounds of Pastrami, 10 Million Matzo Balls and 24 Million Bowls of Chicken Soup.

