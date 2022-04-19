Captain Jonathan Tom Reports On Arrests In Pacific Palisades

Pali High robbery suspect and drug dealer who targeted middle school kids caught

On April 14, LAPD West Los Angeles Commanding Officer, Captain Jonathan Tom sent an email message to members of the Pacific Palisades community as reported by Circling The News that updated them about the status of two suspects in two different crimes.

Palisades High school students were robbed on March 28, near the Methodist Church on Bowdoin Street. Tom reported that the suspect had been identified and was later arrested in Glendale during the investigation of an unrelated crime. Captain Tom further related that West LA detectives had connected him to the robbery in the Palisades and extracted a confession from the suspect. Tom added that the investigation continues in hopes that they can identify and find the other suspects involved in the crime. In the case of the suspect that was arrested, the detectives will submit the evidence from the case to the district attorney’s office.

Tom also stated that a report was made to The West Los Angeles Police on March 31, that Crossroads School sent an email to the parents of the children in their middle school and told them that there was a person suspected of selling vape pens and drugs to the minors in the school. This email contained a description of the person suspected of these crimes and added that they believed that the suspect might also be doing the same thing in the Pacific Palisades and in Century City.

Captain Tom promptly spoke to the officials at the Crossroads School and the SMPD. Once he gathered the evidence, he then gave it to the West Los Angeles Narcotics Enforcement Detail.

Captain Tom said, in the email quoted by Circling The News, “Our narcotics detectives immediately started working the case which included surveillance and an undercover operation. Fortunately, they were able to arrest the suspect last night and he was booked for furnishing narcotics to a minor.”