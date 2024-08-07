“Capture” Operation Initiated to Rescue Lost Hiker on Palisades Trail

Due to the Precarious Location, the Rescue Team Opted for a ‘Capture’ Operation Instead of a Standard Hoist

A hiker rescue operation took place in Pacific Palisades on Sunday morning after a male hiker was reported lost. The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) received a 9-1-1 call at 10:17 a.m., prompting immediate action from LAFD Air Operations.

The hiker, who was uninjured but lost, was located near 20825 Entrada Road, close to Trippet Ranch. Due to the precarious location, the rescue team opted for a ‘capture’ operation instead of a standard hoist. In a capture operation, a rescuer is lowered to securely attach the hiker before extraction. This method was deemed safer given the terrain.

The capture operation commenced at 10:46 a.m., with Air Operations successfully retrieving the hiker and transporting him to a designated spot. There, ground-based firefighters assisted the hiker in returning to his transport.

LAFD units involved in the rescue included Air Operations 1 and 2, Battalion Chief 17, Engine 23, Engine 269, Helicopters 4 and 6, and Rescue Ambulance 23. The operation was coordinated from Fire Station 23 under the command of the West Bureau and Council District 11.