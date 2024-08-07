“Capture” Operation Initiated to Rescue Lost Hiker on Palisades Trail

Photo: Getty Images

Due to the Precarious Location, the Rescue Team Opted for a ‘Capture’ Operation Instead of a Standard Hoist

A hiker rescue operation took place in Pacific Palisades on Sunday morning after a male hiker was reported lost. The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) received a 9-1-1 call at 10:17 a.m., prompting immediate action from LAFD Air Operations.

The hiker, who was uninjured but lost, was located near 20825 Entrada Road, close to Trippet Ranch. Due to the precarious location, the rescue team opted for a ‘capture’ operation instead of a standard hoist. In a capture operation, a rescuer is lowered to securely attach the hiker before extraction. This method was deemed safer given the terrain.

The capture operation commenced at 10:46 a.m., with Air Operations successfully retrieving the hiker and transporting him to a designated spot. There, ground-based firefighters assisted the hiker in returning to his transport.

LAFD units involved in the rescue included Air Operations 1 and 2, Battalion Chief 17, Engine 23, Engine 269, Helicopters 4 and 6, and Rescue Ambulance 23. The operation was coordinated from Fire Station 23 under the command of the West Bureau and Council District 11.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Sabrina Carpenter Launches New “Short n’ Sweet” Smoothie at Erewhon

August 8, 2024

Read more
August 8, 2024

Limited-Time Drink Blends Tropical Flavors With Premium Ingredients Erewhon, the upscale grocery chain known for its celebrity-endorsed products, has announced...

Photo: Santa Monica Brew Works
News, Real Estate

Santa Monica Brew Works, Hot Dog on a Stick, and HIT Living Dog Rescue Host Charity Pup Bash

August 7, 2024

Read more
August 7, 2024

Event Features Giveaways, Pet Adoptions, and Charitable Donations Santa Monica Brew Works and Los Angeles non-profit dog rescue HIT Living...

Photo: LADA
News

LA County Man Charged with Child Sexual Abuse; Authorities Search For Other Victims

August 7, 2024

Read more
August 7, 2024

Investigators Reach Out to Multiple Schools and Childcare Centers Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced in a press...
Hard, News

Invasive Plant Species Found in Temescal Gateway Park

August 7, 2024

Read more
August 7, 2024

The Invasive Plant Was Introduced to the U.S. As an Ornamental Vine in the Late 1800s By Zach Armstrong Recent...
News

Blissful Beachside Beauty and Wellness at Shutters and Casa

August 6, 2024

Read more
August 6, 2024

Elevate your regimen with the exclusive ‘Coastal Summer Bliss’ package at two of Santa Monica’s most luxurious spas—Sea Wellness Spa...
News, Video

(Video) Construction Underway for Santa Monica’s New Skating Rink

August 6, 2024

Read more
August 6, 2024

The Rink Will Debut Aug. 10 @palisadesnews Construction is underway for Santa Monica’s new roller skating rink #santamonica #california #fyp...

Photo Credit: Casey Robinson
Dining, Food & Drink, News

MICHELIN Guide California 2024: Seven New Stars Shine in the Golden State

August 6, 2024

Read more
August 6, 2024

Vespertine earns two MICHELIN Stars and Receives a Green Star.  The 2024 MICHELIN Guide California has unveiled its latest selection,...

Photo: Instagram: @santamonicaartmuseum
News, Upbeat

SMAM Extends “Accidentally Wes Anderson” Exhibit Through August

August 6, 2024

Read more
August 6, 2024

The Exhibition Opened in May, With Varied Hours Between Wednesday and Sunday The “Accidentally Wes Anderson: The Exhibition” has been...
News

NEW to Santa Monica: Enjoy Your Favorite Hurry Curry Dishes on Ocean Park

August 6, 2024

Read more
August 6, 2024

By Susan Payne This summer, enjoy your favorite authentic Japanese curry and Yoshoku cuisine at Hurry Curry of Tokyo’s new...
News

Award-Winning Soprano Golda Zahra to debut role of Liu in concert GALA performance of Turandot at Walt Disney Hall celebrating 100 years of Puccini

August 5, 2024

Read more
August 5, 2024

Los Angeles, California, July 23, 2024. LA Music Center’s Spotlight Award winner Golda Zahra to perform in concert gala production...
Hard, News

Tom Hanks’ Palisades Home Targeted by Burglars: Report

August 5, 2024

Read more
August 5, 2024

Nobody Was Home at the Time of the Intrusion By Zach Armstrong The Pacific Palisades abode of actor Tom Hanks...
News, Real Estate

The Laurel Opens in Santa Monica, Providing Housing for the Formerly Homeless

August 5, 2024

Read more
August 5, 2024

Designed by KFA  Architecture, the Laurel Features Wood-Frame Construction and Rises Four Stories The city of Santa Monica has welcomed...

Photo: United Food and Commercial Workers Local 770
News

Five L.A. City Council Opposes Kroger-Albertsons Merger, Citing Community Impact

August 5, 2024

Read more
August 5, 2024

Council Members Warn of Potential Store Closures, Job Losses, and Higher Prices Five Los Angeles City Council members introduced a...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Embury Street Home Burglarized Twice in Seven Hours: Report

August 4, 2024

Read more
August 4, 2024

The Homeowners Believe Both Incidents Involved the Same Group of Three Suspects An investigation is underway after a home on...
News

Ballet’s Revival: Adults Embracing the Barre

August 2, 2024

Read more
August 2, 2024

Seventy Westside Dancers Perform in Adult Summer Showcase Saturday Aug. 3 in Santa Monica In a world where adults are...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR