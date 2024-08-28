Cars Seen Doing Donuts and Crashing in Front of Santa Monica Pier, Possibly Causing Injuries

Photo: Instagram: @shotbythebull

The Moment Was Captured in a Viral Instagram Post

By Zach Armstrong

A viral social media post shows two vehicles having a “street takeover” (doing donuts) right in front of the Santa Monica Pier before one crashed into a street curb, possibly causing injuries. 

In an Instagram post from @shotbythebull, two vehicles (one of which appeared to be a Dodge Charger and the other an Infiniti) are seen screeching and spinning rapidly several times within the intersection in front of the Westside tourist attraction to a crowd of spectators. 

Once the ladder car crashed into the corner facing Tongva Park, it appeared some crowd members flew backwards. It is not immediately clear if anyone was seriously injured as a result. 

“This kind of activity is very dangerous, as you can see in the video. I wouldn’t be surprised if some of those bystanders were injured.” an SMPD spokesperson said in an email. “Thankfully, this is rare in Santa Monica.”

At the time of this writing, the post garnered over 75,000 views on the initial post in addition to the more than 270,000 accumulated when it was reposted by the popular @streetpeopleoflosangeles account. 

Officers responded to the incident and towed away the damaged vehicle, according to the spokesperson, who added it was “reported stolen out of Whittier.”

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Agrees to $38.2 Million Settlement Over HUD Accessibility Violations in Affordable Housing

August 28, 2024

Read more
August 28, 2024

City Settles Federal Allegations of Failing to Meet Accessibility Standards Officials announced that the City of Los Angeles has agreed...

Photo: Official
News

Kroger and Albertsons to Defend Merger in Federal Court Amid FTC Challenge

August 27, 2024

Read more
August 27, 2024

Proposed Supermarket Merger Faces Opposition About Lack of Competition Kroger and Albertsons will defend their proposed merger in federal court...

Photo: Getty
News, Upbeat

St. Matthew’s Music Guild Unveils 40th Concert Series Lineup

August 26, 2024

Read more
August 26, 2024

The Guild will present concerts highlighting classical masterpieces and contemporary work St. Matthew’s Music Guild has announced its 2024-2025 concert...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Golden State Warriors Owner Lists Malibu Pad for $44M: Report

August 26, 2024

Read more
August 26, 2024

Lacob, whose net worth is estimated at $2.1 billion by Forbes, purchased the mansion in 2019 for $29.1 million Billionaire...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Attempted Child Abductor Faces Potential 6.5-Year Sentence, Proceedings Suspended Amid Mental Health Evaluation

August 26, 2024

Read more
August 26, 2024

During Arraignment, Her Defense Attorney Declared a Doubt as to Her Competency The Santa Monica woman accused of attempting to...

Photo: LAPD
News, Real Estate

LAPD Issues Community Alert Amid Surge in Upscale West LA Neighborhood Burglaries

August 25, 2024

Read more
August 25, 2024

Thieves Target High-End Valuables in Residential Break-Ins Across West Los Angeles The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has issued a...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Updated COVID-19 Vaccines Now Available Nationwide, Free for Uninsured Adults Until the End of August

August 25, 2024

Read more
August 25, 2024

Vaccines Released by FDA Will Be Accessible at Pharmacies Starting August 28 The updated COVID-19 vaccines approved by the FDA...
Hard, News

Encampment Cleared at Dockweiler Beach Amid Health Concerns and Governor’s Crackdown

August 23, 2024

Read more
August 23, 2024

The Encampment, Located on a Large Stretch of the Beach near Los Angeles International Airport, Had Reportedly Grown in Recent...

Photo: Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station
News

Barricaded Suspect Taken Into Custody After Standoff on Pacific Coast Highway

August 22, 2024

Read more
August 22, 2024

LASD Resolves Early Morning Standoff in Malibu with ADW Suspect The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB)...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Seven-Bedroom Riviera Neighborhood Home Hits Market at $20M

August 22, 2024

Read more
August 22, 2024

The Home Includes a Savant Home Automation System, Security Cameras, Enphase Solar Panels, and an Elevator A newly completed 16,186...

Photo: The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Pumpkin Spice Wars: Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Kicks Off Pumpkin Spice Season, Beating Starbucks to the Punch

August 22, 2024

Read more
August 22, 2024

California-Based Chain Unveils Fall Menu with New Pumpkin and Maple-Flavored Drinks and Treats. Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf has kicked off...

Photo: City of Santa Monica
News, Upbeat

Annenberg Beach House to Host First-Ever Hoedown Throwdown for Country Music and Dance

August 22, 2024

Read more
August 22, 2024

Attendees Can Look Forward to Live Music and Dance Instruction From the SoCal Group Tina Michelle and the Rhinestone Cowgirls...
News, Video

(Video) H. Savinar Luggage Co.: Offering Brand-Name Luggage and Briefcases For Over a Century

August 22, 2024

Read more
August 22, 2024

Open Since 1916, the Company Moved to Culver City About a Year Ago @palisadesnews H. Savinar, open since 1916, moved...

Photo: Getty
Dining, News

Porta Via to Host Wine Dinner Featuring Northern French Selections

August 22, 2024

Read more
August 22, 2024

Tickets for the Wine Dinner Are Priced at $95 Porta Via Palisades is set to host a special wine dinner...
News, Video

(Video) Boutique Massage Shop Reopens After Pandemic Closure

August 21, 2024

Read more
August 21, 2024

The Evening Was One Where People Got to Connect With Local Artists and Their Work @palisadesnews Euromassage has reopened its...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR