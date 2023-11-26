Castellammare Property on Market for $3.6M

Thoughtful Design and Expansive Windows Seamlessly Connect the Dwelling to a Terraced Garden

This Mid-Century home at 320 Bellino Dr. graces a half-acre promontory atop the highly sought-after Castellammare neighborhood.

Listed at $3.6 million, this unique sanctuary is just moments away from the town center and a short stroll from the beach. Thoughtful design and expansive windows seamlessly connect the dwelling to a terraced garden adorned with California native plants and fruit trees. The sprawling lawn provides ample space for recreational activities or future construction.

Nestled discreetly within the landscape, the pool finds its place between the home’s wings, offering a private oasis. Enjoy effortless living and unmatched indoor-outdoor connectivity within a residence that has been meticulously cared for over more than five decades.

The property is listed by Daniel Rinsch and brokered by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/320-Bellino-Dr_Pacific-Palisades_CA_90272_M28890-57466?from=srp-list-card.