Catalytic converter theft is on the rise, what vehicles are most at risk and prevention techniques in this video brought to you by DBR Roofing.
Catalytic Converter Theft Spikes In Westside Neighborhoods.
Popular Brentwood Pie Shop Opening Santa Monica Location
February 18, 2021 Staff Writer
Santa Monica storefront for Winston Pies By Kerry Slater One of Los Angeles’s best pie shops based out of Brentwood...
Paul Revere Middle School To Host 80s Themed Auction
February 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Paul Revere Middle School has gotten creative with its annual fundraiser by hosting an immersive virtual 80s themed event that...
Authorities ID Pedestrian Killed Crossing PCH in Pacific Palisades
February 17, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
27-year-old Carlos Barahona as victim in Sunday crash Authorities have identified the pedestrian who was killed by an oncoming car...
Edify TV: Westside Schools to Reopen?
February 17, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Health officials have given the green light for certain Los Angeles schools to begin in-person instruction but Westside parents may...
Video: Local Teen Looking for Baking Successor
A Westside teen who for years has been baking cakes for Upward Bound students is looking for a successor. Learn...
Palisades Alliance For Seniors Holding Grief Zoom Meeting
February 16, 2021 Staff Writer
This week the Palisades Alliance for Seniors is hosting a Zoom meeting this week featuring an important and timely topic...
Edify TV: Congestion Fee for the Westside?
A report was recently released looking into the feasibility of implementing congestion fees for Los Angeles, including on Westside roadways....
Pedestrian Fatally Stuck by Car in Pacific Palisades
February 16, 2021 Staff Writer
Pedestrian along PCH killed by car Sunday night A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car in Pacific Palisades over...
Palisades Locals Nominated For Golden Globes, Critics Choice and Sag Awards: Palisades Today – February, 15, 2021
February 16, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Locals Nominated For Golden Globes, Critics Choice and Sag Awards...
Video: America’s Most Expensive Home Hits the Westside Market
A Westside mansion that took 600 workers nearly a decade to build has hit the market as the most pricey...
Pacific Palisades Community Council Housing Letter
February 12, 2021 Palisades News
From the Pacific Palisades Community Council The Board unanimously approved the Housing Element Update EIR comment letter, proposed by the PPCC Community...
Is Hunter Biden Renting a Home on the Venice Canals?
Federal agents, blacked-out SUVs and other government vehicles around the Venice Canals could be security for Hunter Biden, learn more...
Support Palisades Girls Scouts While Satisfying Your Sweet Tooth
February 12, 2021 Staff Writer
Online shopping for cookies this year By Toi Creel With a pandemic stopping the door-to-door delivery, many are wondering how...
How to Protect Your Home From Wildfire.
February 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Research Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains has been a leader in environmental education and community outreach since 1964,...
“Annexing the Palisades” explores the secrets of historical neighborhoods throughout LA.
February 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The secrets of Murphy Ranch are at the center of the drama unfolding in “Annexing the Palisades” presented by the...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Popular Brentwood Pie Shop Opening Santa Monica Location
Santa Monica storefront for Winston Pies By Kerry Slater One of Los Angeles’s best pie shops based out of Brentwood...Read more
POPULAR
Pali High Students Eligible to Participate in Congressional Art Competition
Local high school students are eligible to participate in the Congressional Art Competition, which last year saw a Palisades Charter...Read more