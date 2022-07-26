Cedars-Sinai Ranked #2 Hospital in Nation by U.S. News & World Report

In annual best hospitals analysis, Cedars also ranked nationally in 11 medical specialties and earned #1 overall ranking in California

By Sam Catanzaro

Cedars-Sinai has been named the #2 hospital in the nation and #1 in California in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals 2022-23” rankings, replacing UCLA Health as the top hospital in the state.

The 2022-2023 U.S. News rankings–based on patient outcomes, patient experience, technology, reputation and a variety of other health-related measures–were released on July 23.

This year, Cedars-Sinai was ranked as the best hospital in California and the second best in the country. Last year, UCLA Health earned the top spot in California and the third spot nationally while Cedars was named the second best in the state and #6 nationally.

Cedars-Sinai had 11 specialties ranked nationally, according to US News in these clinical areas: Cancer (#11); Cardiology & Heart Surgery (#3); Diabetes & Endocrinology (#12); Ear, Nose & Throat (#3); Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (#2); Geriatrics (#10); Neurology & Neurosurgery (#7); Obstetrics & Gynecology (#15); Orthopedics (#3); Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (#3); and Urology (#3).

“Thanks to the dedication of our physicians, nurses, academic leaders and thousands of others on our staff, Cedars-Sinai continues to provide innovative healthcare, enhanced by our commitment to pioneering research, teaching and education,” said Thomas M. Priselac, president and CEO of Cedars-Sinai Health System. “We are proud of Cedars-Sinai’s contributions to our diverse Los Angeles community as well as nationally and globally.

Cedars-Sinai has two hospitals in Los Angeles: Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Boulevard and Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital. In addition, it has affiliate hospitals in Torrance (Torrance Memorial Medical Center) and Pasadena (Huntington Health).

For the second year in a row, the Mayo Clinic was named the best hospital in the country.

Elsewhere on the Westside, Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica was ranked #17 in California and #9 in Los Angeles. A bit further east, Keck Medical Center of USC was named #7 in California and #3 in Los Angeles, while Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center was ranked #20 in California and #11 in Los Angeles.