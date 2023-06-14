Champagne Yacht: A One-of-a Kind Charter Experience

By Susan Payne

This summer, elevate a special occasion by taking it on the water — yacht style. 

Charter off the San Diego harbor and have a one-of-a-kind birthday, corporate event, celebration of life/burial, engagement, family reunion or other special occasion on Champagne, a private luxury motor yacht certified, licensed and insured for up to 49 passengers. 

Built in Florida in 1983, the Bertram motor yacht owner David Levkowitz completely remodeled Champagne to add a full gourmet kitchen, household-sized appliances, two bars, two guest bathrooms and professional sound system. 

“Everything inside was replaced so that our yacht guests can have the time of their lives. We cater to special occasions, milestones and events you want to remember, lifetime experiences,” Levkowitz said. “We’ve been officially licensed for charter since 2019.”

Under the amazing San Diego skyline, a private setting and customizable options, Champagne Yacht is ready to help you create a one-of-a-kind lifetime experience with your friends or family or workplace. 

“Private rentals on Champagne are so fun and full of life, no one ever regrets investing in a private celebration, you are creating lasting memories. Some of my favorite moments are when guests are amazed at the skyline or sunsets that we can see from the yacht,” said Levkowitz. “Champagne helps elevate the celebration even more. Guaranteed the best time for you and your guests.”

The yacht departs and returns from Point Loma Sport Fishing in San Diego. For additional fees, groups may board at the Marriott/Hyatt marina in downtown San Diego. Charters are scheduled in four-hour increments from 12-4 p.m. or 5-9 p.m. On select weekends, 10 p.m. night cruises are available. 

“We’re the only private yacht in San Diego that has a commercial license, and we love hosting groups of all sizes up to forty for any occasion,” Levkowitz said. 

Champagne cruises downtown, the Super Yacht dock, past the USS Midway, under the famous Coronado bridge, by the Hotel Del then anchors near the Coronado Golf Course in the scenic Glorietta Bay so guests can swim, play on the floaties, drink, dance and lounge in the boat. 

A licensed captain, bartender and deckhand is included on the boat to ensure a safe voyage and excellent service. Champagne Yacht has a wide range of catering options for events, but guests are welcome to bring their own food and beverage items, Levkowitz said. 

“Anytime you book a private yacht, especially Champagne, you’re planning to have the time of your life. It’s a special, unique way of celebrating those milestones.” said Levkowitz. 

Charters start as low as $3,500 for a three-hour cruise Monday through Thursday, or $4,500 for a four-hour cruise Friday through Sunday, excluding holidays, peak summer weekends and special events. 

Arrangements for your special occasion such as a DJ, saxophonist, catering, private chefs, specialty cakes, balloon decorations, party buses or limousine transportation, photographers and videographers are available for booking, as well. 

“We’ve had guests propose to their significant other surrounding loved ones and friends on Champagne and we’ve had some celebrate 75th and 90th birthdays, the possibilities are limitless. We’re here to help make your celebration that much more special,” said Levkowitz. “A party on Champagne is one you’ll never forget.”

Champagne hosts corporate events, team building activities, birthdays, wedding celebrations, anniversary parties, family reunions, graduation parties, proposals and celebration of life/burials at sea and more upon request.

Champagne Yacht reservations for the summer season are filling quickly. More information and vibrant photos from Champagne parties can be seen here. Reservations can be made here.

