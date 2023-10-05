Cher’s Gelato Truck is Coming to Santa Monica

In July, the 77-Year-Old Musician Announced She’s Launching Her Gelato Venture

By Zach Armstrong

Cher’s new gelato truck, Cherlato, will be scooping up its gelato on Sunday, Oct. 8 beginning at 2 p.m. at The Bungalow during the venue’s weekly “Sail Away Sundays” event.

In July, the 77-year-old musician announced on Instagram that she’s launching the new gelato venture. The video showed what appears to be a colorful ice cream truck featuring a “Cherlato” logo and images of Cher licking a scoop. According to Food & Wine, this is Cher’s introduction to the dining space in addition to her other ventures such as clothing, perfume and a celebrated and prolific career across entertainment mediums.

Flavors include the Chocolate XO Cher! (dark chocolate topped with cacao nibs and raspberries), Breakfast at Cher’s Coffee and Donuts (coffee beans from Mexico) and Cher’s Mom’s Cheesecake (strawberries from Arroyo Grande with Cher’s mother’s cheesecake recipe).

More information about Cherlato can be found at https://www.cherlato.com/. The Bungalow is located at 101 Wilshire Blvd.