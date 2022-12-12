Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.
* Chris Martin Demolishes Historical Architectural Home on Point Dume
* Housing Prices Decline for ConsecutiveThird Month
* Local Properties for Sale and Rent in Your Neighborhood!
Host – @juliet.lemar
Sponsored by Sarah Knauer
Chris Martin Demolishes Historical Architectural Home on Point Dume: Palisades Real Estate Report – December 12th, 2022
Los Angeles City Council Has Banned Oil and Gas Drilling
December 12, 2022 Staff Writer
City Council approves ban over the next 20 years with unanimous vote last week By Dolores Quintana In a unanimous...
Los Angeles Street Vendors Sue City Over No-Vending Zones
December 12, 2022 Staff Writer
Lawsuit seeks to end the no vending zones such as Venice Beach By Dolores Quintana When the California Legislature passed...
$5.9M Newly Built Modern Farmhouse Lists in Mandeville Canyon
December 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Mark Handler’s new listing is a freshly built transitional Modern Farmhouse with 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths located in Brentwood Hills..Video...
Frank Gehry Designed Mixed-use Development Awaits Approval
December 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A proposed mixed-use project designed by Architect Frank Gehry could be coming to Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard..Video sponsored...
LA City Council Approves Funding for More Westside Protected Bike Lanes
Last minute moves from Councilmember Mike Bonin By Dolores Quintana As a parting gift to Council District 11, Los Angeles...
Pacific Palisades Home Linked to Ben Silverman Sells for Early $30 Million
Spoleto Drive property sells for over $4,000 per square foot By Dolores Quintana Producer Ben Silverman has sold his Pacific...
Column: No One Very Pleased as New Rooftop Solar Rules Improve
By Tom Elias, Columnist Only rarely does the California Public Utilities Commission, long known as the least responsive agency in...
Body Found in Malibu Identified by Family as Transgender Woman
Day Roda was a member of the Los Angeles LGBT Center, organization says in expressing condolences By Susan Payne A...
Local Boy Scouts Host 75th Annual Christmas Tree Lot
December 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Troop 2 hosts its annual christmas tree lot on 19th and Santa Monica raising funds for the troop while teaching...
Ring in the Holiday Season With Events at The Fairmont
December 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Now through January The Fairmont Hotel & Bungalows is offering holiday programming.Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica
Biologists Discover Litter of Mountain Lions in Santa Monica Mountains
Two new adult female mountain lions also discovered in Santa Susana Mountains Biologists have announced a new kitten litter and...
Rosti Brentwood Close to Opening?
December 8, 2022 Staff Writer
Fall opening set for Tuscan kitchen By Dolores Quintana Brentwood has a new ROSTI Tuscan Kitchen on the way per...
What to Plant in Your Winter Garden According to the Experts
December 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Learn all the delicious and nutritious must have plants for your winter garden from Logan of Logan’s Gardens..Video sponsored by...
No Palisades Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars
December 7, 2022 Staff Writer
18 new California restaurants added to the guide By Dolores Quintana The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of...
