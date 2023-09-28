City Council Approves Malibu Triathlon

Photo: Getty Images

The Event Faced Potential Cancellation Due to Permitting Issues With a Flooded Underpass

The Malibu Triathlon is set to proceed as scheduled this weekend, following the final approval granted by the City Council, Patch reported. The event had faced potential cancellation due to permitting issues related to a flooded underpass and the presence of an endangered fish species.

In an early Tuesday morning vote, the City Council voted 4-0 to issue the permit for the event, which is slated for September 30 to October 1. Earlier in the month, the organizers’ permit application had been denied by city staff, and their subsequent appeal of the permit rejection was also turned down by the Planning Commission. 

The traditional racecourse for the event typically includes the Busch Drive undercrossing at Zuma Beach, which was inundated due to heavy rainfall last winter. Organizers had previously constructed temporary ramps to navigate the water accumulation in past years. However, this year, such constructions were disallowed due to the presence of the tidewater goby, a protected species under the Endangered Species Act, which had established a habitat in the flooded underpass, according to Patch.

Organizers subsequently adjusted the race route, but city officials determined that the revised application was submitted too late to comply with the mandatory 32-day public notice requirement.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Interview With Downtown Activist on Being Attacked by Homeless Suspect

September 29, 2023

Read more
September 29, 2023

John Alle, co-founder of Santa Monica Coalition, was attacked in Palisades Park while filming. @palisadesnews John Alle was hospitalized after...

Photo: Lynn Soodik
Hard, News

$10K of Pickleball Equipment Destroyed in Memorial Park Arson

September 29, 2023

Read more
September 29, 2023

Thanks to an Outpour of Donations and Support, Storage Bins Should Be Set Up by the End of Next Week...

Photo: Facebook: @Pacific Palisades Community Council
Hard, News

Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser Coming to Palisades

September 28, 2023

Read more
September 28, 2023

Guests Can Make Their Way Through a Hay Maze or Check Out an Upcycling Art Exhibit By Zach Armstrong As...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

First “Greenwave Fair” Coming to Malibu Farmers Market

September 28, 2023

Read more
September 28, 2023

Guided Walking Tours of Legacy Park to Scout Local Birds and Wildlife Included By Zach Armstrong Activities and education will...

Photo: Instagram: @wakeandlate
Dining, News

Rebranded Breakfast Burrito Specialist Still Eyes 2023 Santa Monica Opening

September 28, 2023

Read more
September 28, 2023

Earlier This Year, It Was Reported the Restaurant Will Expand in a Different Time Frame Than Initially Expected By Zach...

Photo: Instagram: @palisadesvillage
News, Upbeat

Luxury Fashion Brand Holding Exclusive Collection Launch in Palisades

September 27, 2023

Read more
September 27, 2023

The Event Includes Champagne and Private Styling Appointments By Zach Armstrong Bottega Veneta, an Italian luxury fashion house with a...

Photo: Facebook: Pacific Palisades Presbyterian Church
News, Upbeat

Palisades Presbyterian Church to Host Talk on Bodily Resilience

September 27, 2023

Read more
September 27, 2023

Fuller Theological Seminary Staff Will Hold the Talk Engage with Dean of the School of Psychology & Marriage and Family...

Photo: Instagram: @womenssurffilmfestival
News, Upbeat

Women’s Surf Film Festival Making California Debut in Venice

September 27, 2023

Read more
September 27, 2023

With an Array of Storytelling From Both Artists, the Festival Spotlights Inspiring Narratives of Female Surfers. The Women’s Surf Film...

Photo: Santa Monica College
News, Upbeat

Free “Masters of Dance” Workshops and Classes Open by SMC

September 27, 2023

Read more
September 27, 2023

It Features a Lineup of Master Classes and Educational Workshops Led by Accomplished Dance Professionals The Santa Monica College Dance...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Hotel Workers Go On Strike in Santa Monica Amid Negotiation Standstill

September 26, 2023

Read more
September 26, 2023

The Union Is Urging Hotels to Instantly Increase Hourly Wages By Zach Armstrong Santa Monica hotel workers at Fairmont Miramar,...
News, Video

(Video) Retailer Gets Palisades Into Spooky Season With Skeletons

September 25, 2023

Read more
September 25, 2023

Skeletons are seen climbing onto the home goods retailer. @palisadesnews Palisades Village is getting into spooky season #halloween #spooky #palisades...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

LAFD Airlifts Woman Near Trippet Ranch

September 25, 2023

Read more
September 25, 2023

Paramedics Reached the Patient on the Ground While Air Ops Landed Nearby By Zach Armstrong The Los Angeles Fire Department...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Private Courtyard Featured in $3.8M Palisadian Home

September 25, 2023

Read more
September 25, 2023

An Exclusive Amenity Includes Pools, a Fitness Center, Tennis Courts, and a Dog Park This four-bedroom property at 1734 Chastain...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Renowned “Sandcastle” Property Listed for $22.5M

September 25, 2023

Read more
September 25, 2023

It Is the Brainchild of Visionary Architect and Avid Surfer Harry Gesner “Sandcastle,” an architectural masterpiece at 33604 Pacific Coast...

Photo: Koning Eizenberg Architecture
News, Real Estate

40-Unit Mixed-Use Project Proposed for 26th Street Intersection

September 25, 2023

Read more
September 25, 2023

A Smaller Two-Story Structure Featuring Five Residences Is Also Proposed Plans for a mixed-use development set to grace the corner...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR