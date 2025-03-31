City Councilmembers Move to Update Wildfire Hazard Zones in Response to New State Maps

The motion calls to strengthen brush clearance laws, pointing to disparities between private property owners and state agencies

In response to newly released state wildfire hazard maps, Los Angeles City Councilmembers Traci Park (CD-11) and John Lee (CD-12) have introduced a motion to update the city’s wildfire hazard zones and enhance brush clearance regulations.

The motion mandates that the city finalize and implement an ordinance within 120 days to align local regulations with the state’s newly designated fire hazard zones, ensuring compliance with California’s wildfire protection laws.

The updated maps, released by Cal Fire, expand Los Angeles’ designated fire hazard zones, with 6,773 acres classified as “Moderate,” 9,408 acres as “High,” and 101,592 acres as “Very High.” This expansion brings the total enforcement area under the jurisdiction of the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Brush Clearance Unit (BCU) to 117,773 acres. Under the motion, the BCU will be responsible for managing brush clearance enforcement across these newly designated areas.

The motion also calls on the state to strengthen its own brush clearance laws, pointing to disparities between private property owners and state agencies such as the Mountains and Recreation Conservation Authority (MRCA), which manages state land adjacent to private properties.

According to Park, these agencies are not currently held to the same brush clearance standards as private property owners, a gap she argues needs to be addressed to improve wildfire prevention efforts.

The ordinance, once adopted, will be incorporated into the Los Angeles Municipal Code. It also requires city officials to notify residents and stakeholders about the new regulations and directs the Los Angeles Fire Department to provide a report within 30 days outlining outreach strategies. Additionally, the city will be required to submit a copy of the adopted ordinance to the State Board of Forestry and Fire Protection within 30 days of its passage.